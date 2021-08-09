https://www.theblaze.com/shows/glenn-beck-podcast/redistribution-of-wealth-in-america

America’s small businesses took a massive hit in 2020. But was this because of the COVID-19 pandemic, or is the government’s unprecedented response to blame? This week’s guest on “The Glenn Beck Podcast” says the real culprit is the government’s insane reaction to COVID-19: lockdowns, mandates, and fearmongering.

Self-described “recovering” investment banker Carol Roth believes “wealth redistribution in America is already underway” as money is funneled from Main Street to Wall Street, and it’s ushering in the successor to capitalism: central planning.

Carol joined Glenn to break down just how deep this all goes. As she warns in her new book, “The War on Small Business: How the Government Used the Pandemic to Crush the Backbone of America,” everything from inflation, to the housing crisis, social credit scores, and cryptocurrency — is all tied to the Great Reset.

