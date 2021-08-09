https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/09/wh-press-asst-thanks-house-judiciary-gop-for-mocking-their-cringe-tastic-get-vaccinated-video/
As we told you earlier, a video recorded at the White House as part of their “get vaccinated” initiative could have the opposite effect on many:
The White House hired another influencer to promote vaccines pic.twitter.com/LK7JOOcGz1
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 9, 2021
The House Judiciary GOP shared the video and preceded it with just three words:
Joe Biden’s America. pic.twitter.com/Srd4omUj5t
— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 9, 2021
White House press assistant Angela Perez actually thanked the Republicans:
Thank you @JudiciaryGOP for lifting our WH video encouraging youth vaccinations with @BennyDRAMA7! https://t.co/VhgmRXOhXs
— Angela Perez (@ADCPerez46) August 9, 2021
It might have better just to have tweeted nothing, because there’s really no saving it:
Interesting choice to try and get African Americans, and conservatives vaccinated.
— Kenny5Alive 🇺🇸🇯🇵 (@kenny5alive) August 9, 2021
Weird choice to be pushed out by the Dems who claim the vaccine hesitancy is mostly Trump-supporting Republicans, right?
This is nothing to be proud about. Thank you for showing your colors.
Trigger warning.
— Kambree (@KamVTV) August 9, 2021
This video will do absolutely nothing to convince people to get vaccinated… yet here you are claiming credit for it. Nice job 👍🏼
— RaMpAgE rEbEkAh (@RichBeeker) August 9, 2021
This isn’t something to be proud of, Angela. Its embarrassing. https://t.co/aeiBo9TaNQ
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 9, 2021
Just take the L https://t.co/JpovEJePh5
— Eli Stein (@Fight_Back_NYC) August 9, 2021
And besides, according to President Biden…
350 million people have already been vaccinated.
— Kenny5Alive 🇺🇸🇯🇵 (@kenny5alive) August 9, 2021
That’s what Biden said the other day… TWICE.