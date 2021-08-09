https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2021/08/09/what-mitt-romney-said-about-this-trilliondollar-wasteful-spending-spree-is-why-he-lost-in-2012-n2593817

Working together is not always good. Bipartisanship can be bad. I guess Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) never got that memo. We’re poised to spend over one trillion dollars on this bipartisan infrastructure deal that will all $256 billion to the deficit over the next eight years. It’s not paid for, but we should have expected that promise to go up in smoke. Inflation is rising, but let’s spend over a trillion dollars on stuff that realty doesn’t have to do with infrastructure. Romney said this bill was a win for Republicans, but also Joe Biden and the Democrats. So, it’s not a win. The 2012 loser just undercut himself in the same sentence, much like these COVID experts when they talk about masks.

“It’s a win for Republicans and it’s a win for Biden, it’s a win for Democrats, it’s a win for the Senate to say we can work together, that we’ve been able to overcome partisan differences to do something that’s right for America,” he said.

Sen. Mitt Romney: “It’s a win for Republicans and it’s a win for Biden, it’s a win for Democrats, it’s a win for the Senate to say we can work together, that we’ve been able to overcome partisan differences to do something that’s right for America.” pic.twitter.com/Gm2RMbjf4j — The Hill (@thehill) August 8, 2021

What’s worse is that this is just the appetizer. Democrats are salivating over the main course which is the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that contains every action item you’d think of from someone with an affinity for Lenin. This bipartisan deal only greases the wheels because now the GOP is going to get hammered for not backing this corollary bill when they oppose it. They must; it’s left-wing nonsense. It’s also a bill that could see a ton of bad stuff being log rolled into it. Take immigration, yes—they’re going to try and put amnesty into this bill. Also, there’s nothing about raising the debt limit in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. The deadline to raise the ceiling is long gone. It was supposed to be done before August 2. The Treasury is now in ‘extraordinary measures’ mode, dipping into its cash reserves to fund government obligation, but that will only last three months at most. To add more drama, Pelosi won’t even consider the Romney-loved infrastructure deal unless the reconciliation package is passed first.

This is all forming the situation where everything will be rolled up in a bill as the September 30 deadline to keep the government open approaches. Then, everything is must-pass. Does Romney or the GOP see that coming because that’s probably the Democrats’ game plan.

