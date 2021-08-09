https://www.dailywire.com/news/wheres-your-god-now-police-stand-by-while-portland-antifa-assaults-christian-worshippers-maces-pastor

Police were nowhere to be found over the weekend when black-clad members of Antifa disrupted an outdoor Christian prayer service in Portland by macing the worshippers, mocking God, and throwing sound equipment into the Willamette River.

The Antifa protesters, who showed up with shields and weapons, also dispersed “flash bombs” and what appeared to be bear spray among the crowd that included children, according to PJ Media.

The event, which was organized by Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski, was threatened on social media before it happened, as The Post Millennial reported.

As The Christian Post further reported:

“Where is your God now?” one of the Antifa members can be heard shouting in the video. A woman attending the prayer event described the group as “ruthless.” “Antifa just rolled in like an angry mob, started throwing flash bombs at everybody, macing everybody … rotten eggs,” CBN News quoted her as saying. “They threw a flash bomb into a group of kids that were out there from 4 months old to like 10.” Pawlowski, who serves as pastor of Street Church and Cave of Adullam Church in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and has been seen in viral videos documenting his encounters with law enforcement over COVID-19 restrictions, was also sprayed in the face with mace. An attendee who helped the pastor was quoted as saying, “Walked up to ask them to stop throwing things at the children. There’s kids down there. I mean, they’re toddlers and they sprayed me too.”

An Antifa Twitter account later gloated about stealing the Christians’ food and water, as The Post Millennial reported.

“Remember the Spanish Civil War, when the anarchists expropriation [sic] wealth from fascist churches and gave it to the poor? Well today anarchists in Portland expropriated sandwiches and water from fascist hate preachers and gave them to the houseless,” the account wrote.

Pawlowski made international news in the spring when he was arrested after refusing to allow police and public health officials to disrupt his church service. As The Daily Wire reported of his ordeal in May:

Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother, Dawid Pawlowski, were stopped on their way home from church by a motorcade of heavily armed police vehicles. Informed they were under arrest for allegedly violating Alberta’s Public Health Act, the two were removed from their car, placed on the wet ground in the middle of the highway, handcuffed, and dragged into police vans, according to video of the incident. “You are Nazis!” Pawlowski yelled as they cuffed him. “You are Nazis! You Gestapo psychopaths! Gestapo psychopaths you are! Gestapo!” A passerby heckled the police as they drove off, calling them “Nazi cowards” for how they were treating the pastor and his brother. “Go get your paycheck, you losers!”

Portland Police have been hemorrhaging officers since the unrest that has roiled the city since 2020. The city has defunded the police by at least $15 million and the homicide rate has also soared.

