CELL NUCLEUS—Twitter has been cracking down on anyone referring to transwoman weightlifter Laurel Hubbard as a man. Twitter has already suspended conservative commentators Allie Beth Stuckey and Erick Erickson for this offense, and now joining them is the Y chromosome. It has repeatedly insisted Laurel Hubbard is a man and has now had its Twitter account locked for “hateful conduct.”

“We’ve repeatedly warned the Y chromosome to respect people’s gender identities,” said Twitter spokesman Patrick Simpson. “Yet there it is, every day, in each one of Laurel Hubbard’s cells, insisting she’s a man. If that’s not hateful conduct, I don’t know what is.”

It is unclear if the Twitter suspension will become permanent, but for that to not happen, the Y chromosome would have to stop insisting transwomen are men, something it seems completely unwilling to do.

There is talk now of getting the rest of Big Tech in on banning the Y chromosome from spreading its message of hate. Reportedly, Amazon is considering removing the Y chromosome’s book from its online store, a textbook on basic human biology.

