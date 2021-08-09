https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/09/youre-a-clown-lady-joy-reid-claims-people-pissed-about-obamas-party-are-just-jealous-they-couldnt-be-there-and-hello-backfire/

Joy Reid really has become nothing more than a high-paid troll at this point.

Weak.

We feel like Joy really should be held accountable for the homophobic garbage on her blog she tried to blame on time-traveling hackers.

Is that how this works?

Just some thoughts on this Sunday.

Wanna bet she wasn’t invited to Obama’s party and is actually the one who is jealous she didn’t get to go?

Heh.

What he said.

All damn day.

Sanctimonious harpie.

Sounds legit.

We are tired of ‘rules for thee but not for me’.

Yup.

We’ll wait.

This. ^

Let us.

Isn’t that sad?

What have we become?

***

Related:

You normies gotta mask up (and your kids too) but not Obama! DJ forced to delete maskless Obama pics at birthday party (but we got ’em)

Do. Not. Give. This. Guy. Your. Money! Shaun King begs for money to move his family from $842k home because he’s SCARED and stuff

Rebellion! WA elderly business owner REFUSES to be bullied by trans-woman Council Member or Antifa over sign in HIS shop (watch)

