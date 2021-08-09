https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/09/youre-a-clown-lady-joy-reid-claims-people-pissed-about-obamas-party-are-just-jealous-they-couldnt-be-there-and-hello-backfire/

Joy Reid really has become nothing more than a high-paid troll at this point.

Weak.

I feel like the people tweeting #ObamaVariant with the most frantic rage are mostly mad that their unvaccinated, spurned by the culture arses would never, ever-ever get invited to a party at that level. Also my guess is they’re cool with with the unvaxxed & unmasked at Sturgis… — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) August 8, 2021

We feel like Joy really should be held accountable for the homophobic garbage on her blog she tried to blame on time-traveling hackers.

Is that how this works?

…and would run to Mar-a-Lago and trip and fall on the way there, get up and keep stumble-running to Palm Beach to be in an unvaxxed, maskless mixer with their Golden Calf, his weird kids and all the COVID droplets available to share. Just some thoughts on this Sunday. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) August 8, 2021

Just some thoughts on this Sunday.

Wanna bet she wasn’t invited to Obama’s party and is actually the one who is jealous she didn’t get to go?

Heh.

You’re a clown lady…get back in your clown car and stay in your fake journalism lane — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) August 9, 2021

What he said.

All damn day.

Yeah you sanctimonious harpie, us conservatives ARE fine with Sturgis…and we’re actually okay with uber-narcissist Obama having a shindig. What we’re NOT ok with is hypocrites and their good for me but not for thee bullshit. It isnt hard, Joy. PS what an ironic name you have. — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) August 9, 2021

Sanctimonious harpie.

Sounds legit.

We are tired of the people who tell us to be afraid of covid demonstrating that they aren’t and flaunting the rules they set for us. I have zero interest in partying with Obama or anyone at his #ObamaSuperSpreader party. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) August 9, 2021

We are tired of ‘rules for thee but not for me’.

Yup.

Im gonna need to see the vaccination proof of all attendees. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 9, 2021

We’ll wait.

Like the Lallapalooza Super Spreader from .@chicagosmayor. I know you’re a racist and she’s black but facts are facts. .@JoyAnnReid pic.twitter.com/66M4yp4lxC — Oysterhaven (@Oysterhaven) August 9, 2021

Grown women don’t say the phrase, “I feel like…”. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) August 9, 2021

We do sometimes forget that the Democrats and the left are largely motivated by snobby elitism, and searching for people they can look down their noses at, but thanks for the reminder. — Eric Sansoni (@JediJones77) August 8, 2021

This. ^

I feel like we’re simply sick and tired of various gatherings being labeled “perfectly acceptable” or “dangerous super-spreaders” based solely on the political ideology of the attendees. But yes, Obama’s party was great, and Sturgis is the herding instincts of uncultured swine. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 9, 2021

You are beyond salvation — Franco (@FrancoGermain1) August 9, 2021

All vaxxed up over here toots and still can’t stand the hypocrisy of the elites in this country. You included. — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) August 9, 2021

I think the outrage Joy comes from not that anyone really cares that he had a party, its that they keep saying no one else can have one. Good on him for living a normal life… maybe the governments of the world should let us do the same! — Kevin Brown (@kevinbhobart) August 8, 2021

Let us.

Isn’t that sad?

What have we become?

***

