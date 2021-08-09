https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/09/yup-yup-and-yuuup-will-chamberlains-response-after-mitt-romney-calls-infrastructure-bill-a-win-for-republicans-is-all-of-us/

When did Mitt Romney turn into such a suck-hole? Asking for a friend.

It’s a good thing for America to go further into debt?

What?

Remember when Republicans were supposed to be about cutting taxes and spending? This is just so bizarre, pretending they got a win here when we all know they ended up with a loss. Will Chamberlain is all of us:

Yuuuuuuup.

You know if Romney is trying to tell us all it was a good thing, it really really really ISN’T.

Impressive, right?

Heh.

And fin.

***

Related:

‘Bless your HEART’: CNN’s Brianna Keilar REKT for trying to blame conservatives ‘demonizing immigrants’ for Biden’s border crisis

‘They STARTED it’: Kurt Schlichter takes NO PRISONERS in kick-a*s thread telling red-state conservatives how to deal with blue-state Marxists

But SOPHISTICATED people can have fun! Glenn Greenwald takes NYT reporter making excuses for Obama’s party APART in perfect thread

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...