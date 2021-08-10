https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/567286-46-gop-senators-warn-they-will-not-vote-to-raise-debt-ceiling

Forty-six GOP senators are warning that they will not vote to raise the debt ceiling, as Republicans ramp up pressure on Democrats to increase the nation’s borrowing limit on their own.

All but four members of the Senate GOP caucus signed onto the letter — addressed to “fellow Americans” and released Tuesday night — that warns that the 46 GOP senators won’t support a debt hike, regardless of whether it’s attached to another bill or brought up on its own.

“We, the undersigned Republican Senators, are letting Senate Democrats and the American public know that we will not vote to increase the debt ceiling, whether that increase comes through a stand-alone bill, a continuing resolution, or any other vehicle,” the 46 GOP senators wrote in the letter.

“This is a problem created by Democrat spending. Democrats will have to accept sole responsibility for facilitating it,” they added.

Raising the debt ceiling doesn’t cover new spending, but allows the Treasury Department to cover money already greenlit by Congress.

The letter was spearheaded by GOP Sen. Ron JohnsonRonald (Ron) Harold JohnsonRepublicans are the 21st-century Know-Nothing Party Senate rejects GOP effort to add Trump border wall to bipartisan infrastructure deal Johnson suggests FBI knew more about Jan. 6 planning than has been revealed: report MORE (R-Wis.), who is up for reelection next year and hasn’t announced whether he will run. Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOvernight Defense: COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops coming by mid-September Grim Afghan news raises risk for Biden of Taliban takeover Here are the key parts of Democrats’ .5T budget resolution MORE (R-Ky.) and GOP Sens. John Thune John Randolph ThuneThis week: Senate races toward summer break Senate votes to end debate on T infrastructure bill GOP senator vows to slow-walk T infrastructure bill, sparking standoff MORE (S.D.), John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Final countdown: Senate inches toward last infrastructure vote Republicans renew intraparty battle over trillion-dollar spending Senate GOP poised to give Biden huge political victory MORE (Wyo.) and Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Final countdown: Senate inches toward last infrastructure vote Republicans are the 21st-century Know-Nothing Party Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog MORE (Mo.) — the second, third and fourth-ranked Senate Republican, respectively — were also among those who signed the letter.

The GOP senators who didn’t sign the letter were: Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsRepublicans renew intraparty battle over trillion-dollar spending In praise of Susan Collins’ persistent bipartisanship Senate in talks to quickly pass infrastructure bill MORE (Maine), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiRepublicans renew intraparty battle over trillion-dollar spending House Democrats push to introduce John Lewis voting rights bill within weeks In praise of Susan Collins’ persistent bipartisanship MORE (Alaska), Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyOn The Money: The key parts of Democrats’ .5T budget resolution | Job openings hit record high for third straight month Hillicon Valley: Cryptocurrency amendment blocked in Senate | Dems press Facebook over suspension of researchers’ accounts | Thousands push back against Apple plan to scan US iPhones for child sexual abuse images Cryptocurrency amendment blocked in Senate MORE (Ala.) and John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (La.).

That leaves Democrats short of the 10 Republican votes they would need to raise the debt ceiling outside of the budget process.

Congress previously voted in 2019 to suspend the debt ceiling for two years as part of a budget deal. But the country’s borrowing limit kicked back in earlier this month and the Treasury Department is using “extraordinary measures” to keep the United States solvent.

When exactly Congress will need to raise the debt ceiling or risk a default that would spark widespread, catastrophic economic consequences is unclear. But the Bipartisan Policy Center is estimating that it will need to happen this fall.

The GOP letter comes as Democrats appear ready to forgo trying to raise the debt ceiling on their own as part of a massive $3.5 trillion spending package they will bypass Republicans on later this year.

The budget resolution unveiled by Senate Democrats on Monday that sets up the $3.5 trillion spending plan doesn’t mention the debt ceiling. It’s also not included in two summaries, including a memo to Democratic senators that explains what they’ll include in the $3.5 trillion bill they want to pass this fall.

But McConnell doubled down his pledge that Republicans wouldn’t put up enough votes to raise the debt ceiling outside of the budget process.

“Here’s the comedy, they won’t let Republicans have any say in this monstrosity but they want our help raising their credit card to make it happen,” McConnell said, referring to Democrats’ plans to pass a $3.5 trillion spending package.

“Democrats want Republicans to help them raise the debt limit so they can keep spending historic sums of money with zero Republican input and zero Republican votes,” he added.

