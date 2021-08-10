http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/wmi68lKT-C0/tragic-day-alec-baldwin-blames-180500756.html

Alec Baldwin has called New York governor’s Andrew Cuomo’s resignation “tragic”.

It came soon after Cuomo resigned, citing a need for the state to move on from the sexual harassment scandal that has engulfed his administration in recent months.

Responding to the news on Twitter, Baldwin wrote: “Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day.

“Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified,” Baldwin tweeted to his one million followers.

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Baldwin for further comment.

The New York governor, who has denied the findings of a 168-page report on sexual harassment, was accused of behaving inappropriately towards 11 women – nine of whom were employees – following an investigation carried out by the state’s attorney general.

Two more women allegedly came forward with allegations of their own on Monday, but according to The New York Post, were told that the investigation into Mr Cuomo was closed. A source told the website that the two women, who were unidentified, “were referred to local law enforcement authorities”. It was also unclear what their allegations were.

Andrew Cuomo (AP)

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Cuomo continued to deny many of the accusations of unwanted physical contact with women, before explaining that the situation had consumed the state’s attention while officials battled a resurgence of Covid-19.

“Wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing, and I can not be the cause of that,” said Mr Cuomo.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” the governor continued. “It’s not about ‘me,’ it’s about ‘we.’”

His resignation will be effective in 14 days, according to the governor’s statements.

“Thank you for the honour of serving you,” Mr Cuomo told New Yorkers as he concluded his morning address without taking questions. “It has been the honour of my lifetime.”

