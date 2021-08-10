https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/andrew-cuomo-announces-resignation/

Posted by Kane on August 10, 2021 12:15 pm

Just hit the wires in the past 5 minutes. Cuomo will step down on August 24th.

Just announced by Cuomo himself.

