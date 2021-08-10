https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/andrew-cuomo-announces-resignation/

BREAKING: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will resign effective in fourteen days. — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) August 10, 2021

Just hit the wires in the past 5 minutes. Cuomo will step down on August 24th.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Just announced by Cuomo himself.

#BREAKING — Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will RESIGN from office: “I love New York and I love you and everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love….The best way I can help now is if I step aside…and that’s what I will do.” pic.twitter.com/EKKsdUd3TQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 10, 2021

BREAKING: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he resigning after being accused of sexually harassing multiple women. “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing.” https://t.co/VaFh0F44dc pic.twitter.com/1ckjWFDQL9 — ABC News (@ABC) August 10, 2021