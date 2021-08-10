http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TrSQcRxOnXM/

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday the coronavirus “will disappear” when the “majority of the population [are] vaccinated,” noting “we don’t know what that threshold is.”

“When you get the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated – and we don’t know what that threshold is – the virus will disappear, and then we won’t need to worry about it, at least in this country,” Fauci said when interviewed by USA Today. “If you don’t do that, you will get a smoldering level of infection that will just go right into the fall, get confused with influenza in the winter, and then come back again in the spring.”

“There’s a very firm tenet that a virus cannot mutate, unless it is replicating, and, if you allow the virus to freely replicate chronically in society, it will mutate,” Fauci explained.

Science magazine Nature published an article in February that directly contradicts Fauci.

“It’s a beautiful dream but most scientists think it’s improbable. In January, Nature asked more than 100 immunologists, infectious-disease researchers and virologists working on the coronavirus whether it could be eradicated,” the magazine outlined.

“Almost 90% of respondents think that the coronavirus will become endemic — meaning that it will continue to circulate in pockets of the global population for years to come (see ‘Endemic future’).”

Dr. Bruce Aylward, the senior adviser to the Director-General of the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), who has fought polio, Ebola and other diseases, and now coronavirus, told Time magazine there are still too many doubts to grasp for certainty.

“Most people believe that that first scenario where this might disappear completely is very, very unlikely, it just transmits too easily in the human population, so more likely waves or low level disease.”

The establishment media has also contradicted Fauci.

CBS News reports, “It’s unlikely the virus will ever be completely stamped out,” and that the chances “would happen as people build up immunity over time, either through infection or vaccination. Other viruses have followed a similar path.

“The only virus that’s ever been eradicated from the human population is smallpox. That’s because people develop lasting immunity to that virus after getting sick or vaccinated,” the report continues.

Fauci’s assurance coronavirus will disappear when an unknown amount of people are vaccinated comes as the New York Times marked on August 10 that 50 percent of Americans of all ages are fully vaccinated. And 59 percent of all ages have at least one dose of the vaccine.

