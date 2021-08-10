https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/567208-arizona-audit-contractor-misses-congressional-deadline-to-provide

The contractor that is conducting the Republican-led audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Ariz. has missed a deadline to provide a Congressional panel with information about the audit, the Arizona Republic reports.

Cyber security firm Cyber Ninjas had until July 28 to provide the House Oversight and Reform Committee with information as part of a probe it announced a few weeks prior.

Reps. Carolyn MaloneyCarolyn MaloneyBiden emboldens establishment Democrats with ballot box wins DOJ tells former Trump officials they can testify in Jan. 6 investigations: report Overnight Energy: Democrats request interview with Exxon lobbyist after undercover tapes | Biden EPA to reconsider Trump rollback on power plant pollution in 2022 | How climate change and human beings influence wildfires MORE and Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinThe job of shielding journalists is not finished House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate GOP Rep. Clyde defends ‘normal tourist visit’ comparison for Jan. 6 MORE, the panel’s top Democrats, asked Cyber Ninjas CEO Douglas Logan for documents and communications related to the company’s audit procedures, funding sources and other issues.

But according to the Arizona Republic, it was unclear if Cyber Ninjas had provided any information to the panel.

News of the missed deadline was first reported by Slate last week, citing a committee staffer involved in the inquiry.

Maloney’s office told the news outlet in a statement that Cyber Ninjas must “provide complete transparency over its questionable activities and sources of funding, and answer Congress’s questions without further delay.”

“If it does not, we will use all tools available to ensure we get the answers we need to protect the integrity of federal elections,” the statement said.

The Hill has reached out to the Oversight committee for comment.

The Arizona state Senate approved the audit in April despite previous audits confirming that the ballots were counted properly.

President Biden Joe BidenTwo Florida school districts refusing to let students opt out of mask mandates Senate set to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday On The Money: The key parts of Democrats’ .5T budget resolution | Job openings hit record high for third straight month MORE won the Grand Canyon state by roughly 11,000 votes over former President Trump Donald TrumpWatchdog sues FEC for closing investigation into Rick Scott, allied super PAC Iowa man sentenced to 10 years for shooting Black teen at pro-Trump parade The SALT deduction cap makes it harder for communities to recover MORE, making Biden the first Democrat to carry the state since former President Clinton in 1996.

Cyber Ninjas was hired to oversee the audit despite having no prior experience in election audits.

Around the same time the Oversight panel announced its investigation, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $3 million for new vote-counting machines.

This came after Secretary of State Katie Hobbs warned that the Cyber Ninjas’ work may have compromised the “security and integrity” of the machines.

