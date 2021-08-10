https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/arizona-ag-investigating-maricopa-county-failure-to-comply-with-audit-subpoena/

Lawyer Robert Barnes offers his perspective on Maricopa subpoenas

Arizona AG investigating Maricopa County failure to comply with Audit Subpoena

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich opened an investigation into whether Maricopa County broke the law by refusing to comply with legislative subpoenas issued in connection to the 2020 election audit there, according to a letter made public on Sunday.

Deputy Solicitor General Michael Catlett informed the county’s legal arm in an Aug. 6 letter that the attorney general’s office will look at whether the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors failed “to comply with valid and enforceable legislative subpoenas” as alleged in the complaint, filed by Arizona Senate Majority Whip Sonny Borrelli, which spurred the investigation.

The Aug. 3 complaint alleged a “clear violation of the law” and followed the county’s failure to turn over router access and election materials to the Republican-led state Senate, which had demanded them as part of the audit of the county’s 2020 election.

Senate President Karen Fann and Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Petersen recently served the county a new subpoena as part of the monthslong audit, demanding router access and network logins for ballot tabulation devices, among other things.

County Chairman Jack Sellers, one of four Republicans on the five-member board, slammed the subpoena as an “attempt to distract attention from their botched audit and conspiracy-obsessed contractors.”

The attorney general’s investigation will determine whether the county violated state law and will take no further action if it is determined that no violation occurred, according to Catlett’s letter.

