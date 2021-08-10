https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/10/aubrey-huff-fires-back-at-the-beta-ccks-and-liberal-karens-who-got-him-suspended-from-twitter/

Twitter has suspended former MLB star Aubrey Huff:

Aubrey Huff got smoked pic.twitter.com/tkZm87RgPh — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 10, 2021

Huff took to Instagram and blamed “beta c*cks and liberal Karens” for the suspension:

We’re not sure why Twitter gave him the boot. . .

does someone want to tell me why #Aubreyhuff was suspended? — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) August 10, 2021

. . .but we assume it has something to do with his stance on vaccines. Here he is protesting a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in San Diego, which puts him on the same side of the issue as the . . . SEIU:

