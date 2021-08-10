https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/10/best-freudian-slip-ever-andrew-cuomos-lawyer-rita-glavin-explains-that-the-governor-was-just-working-the-grope-line-video/

Andrew Cuomo’s lawyer held a briefing today, ostensibly to help her client.

Outside Counsel Rita Glavin is holding a virtual briefing. Watch live: https://t.co/Z6nj9M2Eo8 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 10, 2021

Not sure she did him any favors, though.

“If the Governor may have touched her rear end… he certainly did not mean to do it. He takes thousands of pictures.” -Rita Glavin “He was working a grope line.” -Rita Glavin, seconds later — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 10, 2021

Huh?

Did anyone else hear Rita Glavin say the Governor was working the “grope” line? — Katie Hazen (@khazen_) August 10, 2021

She meant to say rope line, but I’m almost positive Rita Glavin just said Cuomo was working a “grope line.” — Ember 🐺 (@embernic) August 10, 2021

Wait, did Cuomo’s lawyer just say “grope line”???😂😂😂 — Lauren for Secretary Mayor Pete ✈️🚂🚖🐝 (@GrandmasforPete) August 10, 2021

You be the judge:

It sure sounded like she said “grope line.”

Did Cuomo’s attorney just misspeak and refer to the “rope line” as a “grope line”? — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 10, 2021

That’s what we heard!

Glavin (I’m sure inadvertently) refers to a “rope ‘ line where the Governor was shaking hands, and where a woman says he inappropriate touched her in the chest area.. as a “grope” line @WGRZ — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) August 10, 2021

Sometimes the truth, much like Andrew Cuomo’s tongue, just slips out.

Rita Glavin , attorney for Andrew Cuomo just said the governor was working a “grope ” line. She meant to say rope line. OOPS! pic.twitter.com/wzZQVWjVNz — Thrin – Official Keeper Of Your Permanent Record. (@Thrinworks) August 10, 2021

HELLO 911 SHE SAID GROPE LINE https://t.co/7M4Uo5XuH9 — Silvia Killingsworth (@silviakillings) August 10, 2021

“Grope” line”? Is that a freudian slip Rita Glavin? It’s called a ROPE line. #cuomo — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) August 10, 2021

Lawyer for @andrewcuomo just dropped a delicious Freudian slip when she said he was “working a GROPE line” instead of “rope line.” Can’t make it up… #ResignCuomo — Steve Narwhals (@stevenarwhals) August 10, 2021

Best Freudian slip ever…”The Governor was working a grope line.” — tarzanajoe (@tarzanajoe) August 10, 2021

She actually slipped up and said “grope line”. https://t.co/WCqUNjEXiB — Benjammin’ Beefcakes (@bynchamberlain) August 10, 2021

This is all going just swimmingly:

“The governor did not mean to grope her.” – Gov. Cuomo’s attorney’s defense of her client pic.twitter.com/E6kK3z4Xyn — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) August 10, 2021

Amazing.

“The governor did not mean to grope her,” says Glavin about the woman Cuomo — I guess, accidentally? — groped on a rope line. — city nolan (get your 💉!!!) (@ndhapple) August 10, 2021

A grope line — BtotheMaz (@BtotheMaz) August 10, 2021

GROPE LINE.

“The Governor did not mean to grope her” are words that you never want your attorney saying. — Bob Hardt (@bobhardt) August 10, 2021

Just fabulous.

This is not a good t shirt. https://t.co/ShEPlDdB6R — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) August 10, 2021

look it was an accidental groping, who among us https://t.co/1bXPEG5OGl — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) August 10, 2021

guys, he fell forward with both hands out straight onto her chest. no worries, cuomo will survive this.🙄 https://t.co/KXWntFyc9x — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) August 10, 2021

This really couldn’t be happening to a nicer guy.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets and text.

