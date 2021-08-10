https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/10/best-freudian-slip-ever-andrew-cuomos-lawyer-rita-glavin-explains-that-the-governor-was-just-working-the-grope-line-video/

Andrew Cuomo’s lawyer held a briefing today, ostensibly to help her client.

Not sure she did him any favors, though.

Huh?

You be the judge:

It sure sounded like she said “grope line.”

That’s what we heard!

Sometimes the truth, much like Andrew Cuomo’s tongue, just slips out.

This is all going just swimmingly:

Amazing.

GROPE LINE.

Just fabulous.

This really couldn’t be happening to a nicer guy.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets and text.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...