Senate Democrats, who may be thinking there is not much time before the 2022 midterm elections, are doing their best to assist President Joe Biden in pushing through his picks for judges to the federal bench.

And Biden is moving at a breakneck speed. So much so, that Biden has gotten more of his judges installed at this point of his presidency than any other president in the last 40 years.

So far, nine of 33 nominees have been confirmed, seven of those have already been sworn in, and 14 others are awaiting a floor vote in the Senate.

Former President Donald Trump at this point in his first year had only five judges confirmed, (including Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch) but ultimately placed 234 judges to lifetime appointments, including three Supreme Court Justices.

Biden Focusing On Diversity

Joe Biden is no stranger to the impact of confirming judges or legal wrangling.

As a Senator, he chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1987 to 1995. Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain served as Chief Counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee, and as a leading attorney in both the Clinton and Obama administrations.

According to The Hill, Biden is particularly focused on diversity with his picks.

Biden choice Zahid Quraishi became the first Muslim to be confirmed by the Senate. Beth Robinson, nominated for the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, and Charlotte Sweeney for the Colorado federal district court, would be the first openly LGBT judges on those courts.

Tiffany Cunningham recently was confirmed to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals Circuit Judge for the Federal Circuit. She is the first black woman to serve on that court.

Once again President Biden is keeping his promise by nominating Judicial Judges who look like America. He’s has now nominated LGBTQ Judges for the bench! #BidenPromisesKept pic.twitter.com/Mnqw5Nttox — Andrew (@TheRealAndrew_) August 5, 2021

Liberal Democrats Judiciary Makeover Dreams

During the run up to the 2020 election, Democrats began dreaming about the ways they would counteract the the large number of nominally conservative judges installed by Donald Trump – with a focus on the Supreme Court.

Prior to the election, the idea of packing the Supreme Court, expanding the number of Justices from nine to 13, 15, or even larger, was floated by liberals. During the presidential campaign, Biden stated that he might create a commission to look into the idea, but was vague on whether he was for or against it. He would have to be elected for Americans to find that out.

Ultimately, Biden created a commission to “study” the topic.

Then Democrats turned their sights on Justice Stephen Breyer.

Breyer, a Clinton appointee, is the ranking liberal since the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg last fall. Breyer has been the target of liberals to step down so Joe Biden could appoint a younger and more than likely more liberal Justice to the high court.

Breyer said last month he has no plans to step down, prompting no shortage of nasty tweets from the left.

I am now pro-elder abuse thanks to the continued efforts of Stephen Breyer. — Alex (@_inane) July 15, 2021

Recent Rulings Shine Light On Importance Of Judges

Recent federal court rulings have shown why Democrats are bent on getting as many of their judges appointed to the federal bench as possible.

On June 29, the Supreme Court said that by issuing an eviction ban because of COVID, the CDC had in fact exceeded its authority. However, in a blow to landlords, the court decided in a non-decision, that because the ban would expire soon after the hearings in the Court, it could stay in place.

That didn’t stop Biden from re-issuing another ban. The importance of federal judges comes in the next step – landlords have sued the CDC – in federal court.

In another questionable ruling, a federal judge recently blocked an order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directing law enforcement to pull over drivers who are suspected of transporting illegal immigrants.

In an increasingly political legal landscape, judges can make all the difference.

