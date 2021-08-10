https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-praises-cuomo-for-doing-hell-of-a-job-as-governor-snaps-at-reporter-who-brings-up-scandal

President Joe Biden praised New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during a Tuesday press conference for his work as governor, saying he did a “hell of a job,” and then got testy with a reporter who asked him a follow-up question on the matter.

“Ironically, one of the Democrats, through the years that you spoke with about infrastructure the most was Andrew Cuomo, who is resigning, who announced he’s resigning today,” a reporter said to Biden during a press conference after Cuomo announced that he was resigning earlier in the day. “You had traveled New York with him when you were vice president to the launch of the reconstruction [inaudible]. He was someone who supported your campaign early on. I know you called him to resign. I know you condemned the alleged behavior.”

“But you’re someone who spends a lot of time with mayors and governors,” the reporter continued. “How would you assess his 10 and a half years as governor of the state?”

“In terms of his personal behavior, or what he’s done as a governor?” Biden asked.

“What he’s done as a governor,” the reporter responded.

“Well, he’s done a hell of a job … a hell of a job,” Biden responded. “And I mean, both on everything from access to voting infrastructure to a whole range of things. That’s why it’s so sad.”

As reporters shouted questions at him at the end of the press conference, Biden responded, “I’m not going to comment anymore on Andrew Cuomo.”

Several moments later, Biden fielded a question from a reporter who asked him, “Can you really say he’s done ‘a hell of a job’ if he’s accused of sexually harassing women on the job?”

“Look, you asked two different questions,” Biden responded. “I asked the substantive ‘should he remain as governor’ is one question and women should be believed when they make accusations that are able to on the face of them make sense and investigate, they’re investigated, and the judgement was made that what they said was correct. That’s one thing. The question is, did he do a good job on infrastructure. That was the question. He did.”

“The question was, how did he do as a governor,” the reporter responded.

“No, the question was, correct me if I’m wrong,” Biden fired back.

The first reporter who asked him about Cuomo confirmed that he asked Biden about how Cuomo was as a governor “generally.”

“Well, as a governor generally, obviously—” Biden began to respond.

“Outside his personal behavior—” the first reporter added.

“Outside of his personal behavior?” Biden responded. “Okay.”

“But can you separate the two?” the second reporter asked.

“No, I’m not, I was asked a specific question and I’m trying to answer specifically,” Biden responded.

