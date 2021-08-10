https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-reacts-president-says-he-respects-cuomos-decision-governor-did-helluva-job/

President Biden reacted to news of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation at the White House Tuesday; saying the New York Democrat “did a helluva job” during his career in politics.

“I respect the governor’s decision and I respect the decision he made,” Biden said at the White House shortly after Cuomo announced his impending resignation.

“I think the impact is all on Andrew Cuomo and his decision to make that judgment,” Biden added. “And I respect his decision.”

“He’s done a hell of a job,” Biden concluded when asked about his career. “… That’s why it’s so sad.”

Reporter: “How would you assess [Andrew Cuomo’s] 10 1/2 years as governor of the state?” President Biden: “In terms of his personal behavior or what he’s done as a governor?” Reporter: “What he’s done as a governor.” President Biden: “I thought he’s done a helluva job.” pic.twitter.com/dUOj1MpNNH — The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2021

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned from office Tuesday afternoon following a series of sexual assault allegations; ending months of speculation over the Democrat’s political future and the fate of the state.

“Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations Tuesday in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19,” reports the Associated Press.

“The three-term governor’s decision was announced as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment. It came after New York’s attorney general released the results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women,” adds the AP.

BREAKING: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid a barrage of sexual harassment allegations a year after he was hailed for his leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19. https://t.co/RKWEVzKVYR — The Associated Press (@AP) August 10, 2021

BREAKING: New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns over scandal. pic.twitter.com/J79h1lINwn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 10, 2021

#BREAKING: Cuomo resigns after investigation finds he harassed multiple women https://t.co/j54h5IYIql pic.twitter.com/nJerjAYFdd — The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

