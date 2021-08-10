https://hotair.com/allahpundit/2021/08/10/biden-this-cuomo-saga-is-sad-because-he-did-a-hell-of-a-job-n408014

I guess he really does have dementia.

It’s a stroke of political genius for the president to praise the skills of America’s worst governor on the day of his resignation, at a moment when multiple DA’s are looking at Cuomo for assault charges and he’s still being investigated for covering up nursing-home deaths that were caused by his horrendous COVID mismanagement.

And the criminal possibilities only scratch the surface of how terrible Cuomo was. New York City ended up drowning in coronavirus deaths last spring because the governor was infamously slow to lock down, holding out even after Bill de Blasio had come around to that position. He favored his relatives and cronies with special access to COVID testing when tests were scarce and New Yorkers were desperate. Then he wrote a book about his COVID leadership and cashed in — while the pandemic was still raging.

I’ve never wanted to read that book. But I’ll bet the postscript will be a real page-turner.

“He’s done a hell of a job…that’s why it’s so sad.” — President Biden on Gov. Cuomo pic.twitter.com/dM1pttutmI — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 10, 2021

Uh, what, Joe?

Disbelieving reporters pressed him again. You think Andrew Cuomo did a good job? Oh, said Biden, I thought you meant on infrastructure specifically — which wasn’t what he was asked about, nor did he limit his answer to that subject. He said Cuomo did an excellent job on a “whole range of things.”

But even in answering the follow-up he somehow overlooked the nursing-home fiasco. His personal behavior was one thing, said Biden, but his policies were another. His policies sucked too, Joe. They got a lot of people killed unnecessarily. Your Justice Department might not care about that but New Yorkers do.

CNN’s @kaitlancollins to President Biden: “Can you really say that [Gov. Cuomo] has done ‘a hell of a job’ if he’s accused of sexually harassing women on the job?” pic.twitter.com/G6tjrhn2At — The Recount (@therecount) August 10, 2021

Biden and Cuomo are friends, which may explain the humiliating kid-gloves treatment here. Maybe Grandpa Joe doesn’t have the heart to kick a buddy when he’s down, even when he deserves it, but others won’t be as shy about memory-holing their prior warm feelings for Cuomo. One of the most enjoyable stories about his downfall today is this Times piece noticing how much “Cuomosexual” merchandise is still on sale online despite the fact that no one outside of his own kids (and Joe Biden) wants to be associated with him at this point. Why are you still selling that stuff, the Times asked vendors? The response: Uhhhhhh.

“Honestly, I’m not big into politics,” Mr. Melzer said, noting that he wasn’t aware of the sexual harassment allegations against Mr. Cuomo or the findings of the attorney general’s report until The Times contacted him. He was shocked, he said, having sent out an order for three stickers the day after the release of the report. He has since removed the sticker designs from his shop, he said. “I have family members that were sexually assaulted, friends that were. So I take that very seriously,” he said. “I have no interest in promoting or being associated with that type of behavior.” Other designers expressed regret. “When I created and decided to sell these items, it was meant to be lighthearted and I never thought he would be accused of such outrageous behavior,” Jennifer Powell, 43, an Etsy seller from Flower Mound, Texas, wrote in an email. She noted that she took down her “Cuomosexual” T-shirt designs last week; for emphasis, she attached a photo of a friend holding a flame to one of them.

The other highly (but more grimly) entertaining Cuomo post-mortem comes from Newsweek. Remember that video statement Cuomo put out after the Attorney General’s report was issued? His defense to the charge of inappropriately touching women colleagues was that he touches everyone affectionately. He’s a toucher! There’s nothing prurient about it. He even included photos of him touching constituents innocently to try to prove his point.

Except it turns out that a woman in one of those photos wasn’t so keen to be touched by him either. Even the people in Cuomo’s “I’m innocent” highlight reel want nothing to do with him:

“He looked me in the eye, grabbed my arm and pulled me toward him and kissed me on the cheek without asking if I was OK with such a personal greeting. I was taken by surprise and embarrassed, and because of this I smiled nervously,” Iannucci said. Iannucci said the interaction occurred in White Plains, New York, in 2018. She said was mortified to find out that someone took a photo of the image and later shared it on social media. Now, Iannucci said, seeing the image being used as part of Cuomo’s defense made her feel “humiliated and embarrassed.” “I am being put in a position where I feel like I’m being used by Governor Cuomo to push a narrative that his habit of invading people’s personal space is justified. I am appalled to be in a position where I feel like I am being used in this manner,” Iannucci said Tuesday while holding back tears.

So it’s unanimous. Everyone thinks Cuomo’s a belligerent creep. Except, perhaps, for other belligerent creeps:

Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day.

Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) August 10, 2021

I’ll leave you with this clip of members of the state assembly literally breaking into applause at the news that he had resigned. What a political legacy, to have members of your own party openly cheering your demise.

Reaction to Cuomo resignation announcement at ERAP hearing pic.twitter.com/zQKD33JImJ — Emma Whitford (@emma_a_whitford) August 10, 2021

