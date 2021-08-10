https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/10/19-senate-republicans-voted-for-infrastructure-legislation/

A group of 19 Senate Republicans voted with Democrats to pass the largest infrastructure package in decades Tuesday, delivering a big win to President Joe Biden and the White House.

The legislation passed 69-30. Nineteen Republicans joined every Democrat in voting for the package. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a total of 2,702 pages and includes $550 billion in new spending, with the rest redirecting spending that was already authorized by Congress. (RELATED: Senate Passes The Largest Infrastructure Package In Decades, Over A Dozen Republicans Vote In Favor)

“Are there some things that Democrats like? For sure,” Republican North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer said on “Sunday Morning Futures.” Cramer was one of the 19 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill.

“Are there some things missing that we would love? Of course there are,” Cramer added. “But this is a 50-50 Senate. Democrats have a majority in the House and the White House. So you’re going to have to take some of those things to get all of the other really good things.”

Here Are The 19 Republicans Who Voted In Favor Of The Infrastructure Legislation:

Roy Blunt of Missouri

Richard Burr of North Carolina

Bill Cassidy of Louisiana

Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia

Susan Collins of Maine

Kevin Cramer of North Dakota

Mike Crapo of Idaho

Deb Fischer of Nebraska

Lindsey Graham of South Carolina

Chuck Grassley of Iowa

John Hoeven of North Dakota

Mitch McConnell of Kentucky

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

Rob Portman of Ohio

Jim Risch of Idaho

Mitt Romney of Utah

Dan Sullivan of Alaska

Thom Tillis of North Carolina

Roger Wicker of Mississippi

“Infrastructure is exactly the kind of subject that Congress should be able to address across the aisle. Roads, bridges, waterways, airports — these things are not luxuries for the greatest nation in world history,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week, before voting for the legislation Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump ripped McConnell before the Senate voted on the infrastructure legislation, calling him “the most overrated man in politics.” (RELATED: ‘Most Overrated Man In Politics’ — Trump Rips McConnell For Allowing Infrastructure Bill To Pass)

Trump released a statement Sunday night criticizing the bipartisan infrastructure bill as “the beginning of the Green New Deal.” McConnell said Monday that Republicans will not help Democrats raise the debt ceiling after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asked Congress to pass an increase to the limit. (RELATED: McConnell Says Republicans Won’t Help Democrats Pay For ‘Socialist Shopping List’ In Debt Ceiling Fight) McConnell gave a floor speech, calling the idea “comedy” and a “monstrosity,” and said Republicans will not take part in helping Democrats to raise the debt limit in order to pass massive spending packages without any input or support from their party. Senate Democrats will now focus on their $3.5 trillion budget resolution, unveiled by Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday. The budget resolution focuses on addressing climate change, health care, immigration and more.

