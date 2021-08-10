https://www.oann.com/bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-wins-enough-votes-to-pass-in-u-s-senate/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-wins-enough-votes-to-pass-in-u-s-senate



FILE PHOTO: A plane flies across the sky beside the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

August 10, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A $1 trillion infrastructure package that is a top priority for U.S. President Joe Biden secured enough votes to pass the Senate on Tuesday, a victory for the White House and the bipartisan group of senators who spent months negotiating it.

Voting continued in the 100-seat chamber.

