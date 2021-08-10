http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/l88-2mrYAZY/

Mike Bloomberg-backed Everytown for Gun Safety is spending $3 million to train its volunteers to run for political office.

The New York Times reported that Everytown’s push is taking place under the auspices of a program called “Demand a Seat.” The goal of the program is to have “200…[volunteers] enter races in the next election cycle.”

That means 200 gun control lobby candidates would help push through gun controls like universal background checks and a red flag law, neither of which have succeeded legislatively.

Although the program is ubiquitously tied to Everytown, volunteers from Bloomberg-affiliated Moms Demand Action would be welcome to take part as well.

Moms Demand’s Shannon Watts said, “Our volunteers have fought for…people sitting at the table to listen to them, and some wouldn’t, so now our volunteers and gun violence survivors will fight to fill those seats.”

On November 14, 2020, NBC 10 Boston noted, “After pouring more than $1.2 billion of his personal fortune into presidential politics this election, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has little to show for it.”

NBC 10 noted that Bloomberg spent $100 million in Florida alone in an effort to beat former President Donald Trump, yet Trump won the state “by 3.4 percentage points.”

