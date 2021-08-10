https://www.oann.com/brazil-congress-votes-down-bolsonaro-proposal-to-change-voting-system/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=brazil-congress-votes-down-bolsonaro-proposal-to-change-voting-system

August 11, 2021

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s lower house of Congress late on Tuesday voted down a proposed constitutional amendment backed by President Jair Bolsonaro that would change the country’s voting system to require paper ballots, among other alterations.

Right-wing Bolsonaro has threatened not to accept the results of next year’s presidential election, which polls show him losing to left-wing former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, if the system is not changed, after he made unproven claims of fraud in the electronic voting.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

