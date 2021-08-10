https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-andrew-cuomo-to-resign

New York governor Andrew Cuomo will resign over allegations he sexually harassed at least 11 women, he said in a press conference Tuesday.

“I think that given the circumstances, the best way that I can help now is if I step aside and let the government back to governing,” Cuomo said.

Ahead of announcing his resignation, however, Cuomo again reiterated that he denies the sexual harassment allegations and alleged that media and social media weaponized the attorney general’s report, which he said did not allow for a fair hearing. He then said that the allegations were a “distraction,” but that he needed to resign his office, regardless.

The resignation will take effect in 14 days. When Cuomo officially steps down from his position, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a little-known New York Democrat who has served with him for two terms, will assume office. Last week, Hochul called his behavior “repulsive ” and “unlawful,” but declined to comment extensively, citing her place in the line of succession.

Cuomo’s decision to resign comes amidst mounting pressure from high-profile Democratic politicians, including President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), over the allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct outlined in the attorney general’s report.

BREAKING: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces he is resigning in 14 days. “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing.” https://t.co/xvFlqInxmP pic.twitter.com/8g1se7o2Og — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 10, 2021

