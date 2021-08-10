https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/breaking-new-york-governor-andrew-cuomo-resigns-amid-sexual-harassment-scandal/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday he will be stepping down from his post in 14 days.

Cuomo killed thousands of elderly New Yorkers with his order to send Covid-infected people back into nursing homes – but he was ultimately forced out over sexual harassment allegations.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let the government get back to governing,” Cuomo said. “And that’s what I’ll do…”

Cuomo added, “My resignation will be effective in 14 days.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was found to have sexually harassed multiple women, AG Letitia James announced last Tuesday morning after a 4-month investigation into the accusations.

According to NY AG Letitia James, Cuomo violated state and federal law.

James said Cuomo harassed current and former state employees and created a hostile work environment.

