The Senate voted Tuesday to approve a $1 trillion infrastructure package; a scaled-down proposal that could face a difficult road in the more progressive House of Representatives.

The final vote was 69-30 in favor of the legislation.

The yes votes included Senator Mitch McConnell and 18 other Republicans.

“What we’re doing here today also demonstrates to the American people that we can get our act together on a bipartisan basis and get something done,” said GOP Senator Rob Portman. “We can do big things on a bipartisan basis if we put our minds to it.”

“This partisan plan will be the vehicle for Democrats to pass liberal priorities such as universal pre-kindergarten, expanded Medicare access, two free years of community college, subsidized child care, legalizing undocumented immigrants and green climate initiatives,” reports Fox News.

“The two-track strategy is proceeding full steam ahead,” Schumer said Tuesday.

“[Democrats] want to begin pushing through a reckless taxing and spending spree that was authored by our self-described socialist colleague Chairman Sanders,” Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday.

“We’re going to argue it out right here on the floor at some length. Every single senator will be going on record over and over and over,” he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

