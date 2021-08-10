https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/breaking-youtube-suspends-senator-rand-paul/

YouTube has suspended Senator Rand Paul for seven days after removing two of his interviews for “COVID misinformation.”

Last week, YouTube removed a video of the senator being interviewed by Newsmax and discussing the science behind cloth masks. Now, they have removed a second video in which he defended his comments on masks and blasted YouTube for their censorship.

“Saying cloth masks work, when they don’t, actually risks lives, as someone may choose to care for a loved one with COVID while only wearing a cloth mask. This is not only bad advice but also potentially deadly misinformation,” Paul said in the video.

“They are now banning all my speech, including speech that is given on the Senate floor, which is protected constitutional,” the Kentucky Republican senator told reporters on Tuesday. “YouTube now thinks they are smart enough and godly enough that they can oversee speech, even constitutionally protected speech.”

TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium August 10-12 — Live At Frank Speech — Starting at 9 AM Central from Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The senator tweeted about the censorship and called for people to watch the video on other platforms.

“A badge of honor . . . leftwing cretins at Youtube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes 2 peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work,” the Kentucky senator said in a tweet.

A badge of honor . . . leftwing cretins at Youtube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes 2 peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work. If you want to see the banned video go to Liberty Tree https://t.co/gsTUwuLZGL — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 10, 2021

Yahoo News reports that “this is not the first time Paul has faced censorship from YouTube. In 2019, the company took down a video that the senator uploaded in which he mentioned on the Senate floor the name of the alleged whistleblower, whose concern about former President Donald Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president led to his first impeachment.”

Senator Paul said that YouTube is a private company and has a right to ban his videos if they want to, but added that YouTube is acting as “an arm of the government without any repercussions or push back.”

“It is really anti-free speech, anti-progress of science, which involves skepticism and argumentation to arrive at the truth,” Paul said. “YouTube and Google, though, have become an entity so huge that they think

they are the arbitrator of truth.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

