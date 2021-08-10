https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bronx-tina-is-celebrating/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
She seems pleased Cuomo is leaving…. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Jj0w3R2wH4
— RickyLee (@RickyLe80284150) August 10, 2021
Tina Forte seems pleased about Cuomo’s resignation.
In 14 days New York State will be able to take a deep breath. It’s not going to erase what his victims have gone through but it’s a start.
Congratulations to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Empire State’s first female Governor. Please treat us right. #cuomo https://t.co/UGzwLevQOr pic.twitter.com/sAAPfNgsme
— RealTina4Congress (@Tina4congress) August 10, 2021
Bronx Tina shoutout to CFP…
Thanks for the shoutout Tina…@RealTina40 pic.twitter.com/dGkCwkuaGy
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 4, 2021