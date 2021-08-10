https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2021/08/10/busted-rashida-tlaib-dances-maskless-at-superspreader-event-in-high-risk-county-n1468378

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) got all huffy on Twitter a few days ago accusing Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) of not taking the COVID pandemic seriously. “The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus again,” she wrote. “He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus.”

The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again. People are getting sick and dying. 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus. https://t.co/ZgfqVxN4KL pic.twitter.com/XmLIFvvR23 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 9, 2021

But then a video of Tlaib dancing at a wedding without a mask or social distancing went viral on Twitter.

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib partied last night with 100+ maskless people. Dems want your kids stuck in masks at school ALL DAY while they party maskless with their friends. Do not comply! Don’t give 1 more inch. In 2022 we WILL defeat the tyrants! Chip in: https://t.co/FGvUL6PziQ pic.twitter.com/6lg71dtv2f — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 9, 2021

Supporters are claiming that Tlaib is perfectly fine to be in public without a mask because she’s vaccinated. But they are completely ignoring the most recent flip-flop by Dr. Tony Fauci, the CDC and the National Institute of Health, who now suggest that everyone wear a mask at all times—even at home. Not kidding, though the NIH did walk that stupidity back.

“That’s the beauty of vaccinations,” wrote one apologist. “You can return to a normal life while the anti-vaxxers have to watch from the sidelines.”

Isn’t it cute the way the right wing nut jobs are slamming Rashida Tlaib for going mask-less at a wedding where everybody has been vaccinated. That’s the beauty of vaccinations. You can return to a normal life while the anti-vaxxers have to watch from the sidelines. — Chafed Charlie (@ChafedCharlie) August 10, 2021

Twitter is full of responses like the one above completely ignoring that the CDC has taken back that promised freedom from people who got vaccinated because it turns out that vaccinated people are spreading COVID and getting breakthrough cases of the virus at high rates. NPR reported:

The study details a COVID-19 outbreak that started July 3 in Provincetown, Mass., involving 469 cases. It found that three-quarters of cases occurred in fully vaccinated people. Massachusetts has a high rate of vaccination: about 69% among eligible adults in the state at the time of the study. It also found no significant difference in the viral load present in the breakthrough infections occurring in fully vaccinated people and the other cases, suggesting the viral load of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons infected with the coronavirus is similar.

The CDC claims that the vaccine is still keeping hospitalizations down and that the people with breakthrough cases aren’t as sick as they would be without a vaccine. But the CDC also claimed that the COVID vaccine would allow us to go back to life as normal. Color me unimpressed with the CDC’s prognostications.

But one thing is clear: Most of the politicians who want you to go back to masking all the time have no intention of doing it themselves. Barack Obama’s birthday bash was a maskless extravaganza, AOC got caught on film faking her mask-wearing in a crowd, and now Tlaib is out partying and jiggling without any face protection in Wayne County, Mich., where the CDC has declared an “orange zone,” according to Fox News.

In a separate post, Bassam Saleh tags the location of the wedding as Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, a venue in Dearborn, Michigan. Dearborn is located in Wayne County, which is currently rated as an orange zone by the CDC. Orange indicates a county with “substantial” COVID-19 transmission, one of two risk categories the CDC guidelines call for indoor masking for people regardless of their vaccination status.

I’m sure one or all of these smarmy politicians will be on camera soon enough telling you to mask up.

Are you going to comply?

