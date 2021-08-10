https://hannity.com/media-room/busted-tlaib-seen-partying-at-a-michigan-wedding-without-face-mask-after-ripping-rand-paul/

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was seen partying at a Michigan Wedding without a facemask in recent days after slamming Sen. Rand Paul for urging Americans to resist new mandates regarding the pandemic.

According to the New York Post, the event took place in Dearborn, Michigan, a location with “substantial” COVID-19 transmission.

Rashida Tlaib seen dancing at wedding without mask after slamming Rand Paul https://t.co/L9z9fRke10 pic.twitter.com/X0v4xI8z3D — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2021

The video surfaced on social media the same day the far-left lawmaker ripped Sen. Paul.

“The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again. People are getting sick and dying. 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus,” posted Tlaib on Twitter.

The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again. People are getting sick and dying. 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus. https://t.co/ZgfqVxN4KL pic.twitter.com/XmLIFvvR23 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 9, 2021

“It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep every government building closed… We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of petty tyrants and bureaucrats,” said Paul in a video posted on Twitter..

“Nancy Pelosi will not step me or any of my staff from doing our jobs. We will make our own health choices. We will not be forced into random screens and tests,” he added.

Read the full report at Fox News.

