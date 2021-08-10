https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/10/cdc-is-run-by-weirdos-hilarious-thread-of-actual-and-absolutely-stupid-cdc-guidance-shows-how-dumb-anyone-is-to-listen-to-them/

It’s fascinating, and not in a good way, how quickly we’ve allowed centralized power to fall to the CDC. They have no actual authority over anything, and yet for whatever reason, our betters in government seem to think we should ask how high when they tell us to jump.

Phil Kerpen put together a thread of their other guidance that is quite frankly really dumb and should make anyone question why these people are our go-to with mask guidance and other COVID mitigation.

Take a look.

These are nutty.

Do not let children PLAY WITH RAW DOUGH.

Are they serious?!

But wait, it gets better.

In other words, if your hamburger tastes good the CDC doesn’t think you should eat it.

Dammit, not our over-easy eggs!

WE WILL NOT COMPLY.

You know that face you make when a stupid agency like the CDC comes up with stupid guidance?  Yeah, we just made that face.

Huh?

Wait, what?

So the CDC is sexist now.

Good to know.

Oopsie.

OMG NO! NOT A CDC VIOLATION!

And these jackas*es want us to listen to them on COVID? REALLY BIDEN?

We got nothin’.

Ain’t THAT the truth?

***

Related:

Two Cuomos with one stone! Ted Cruz DROPS both Andy and Fredo (sorry, Chris) with one brutally PERFECT tweet and LOL

‘God bless America’. Janice Dean’s multi-tweet reaction to Cuomo the ‘Luv Gov’ resigning is the best thing on Twitter TODAY

‘Grifter says WHAT?’ Rick Wilson perfectly mocked for his stompy-foot thread pandering to clapping seals on the Left and in Never Trump

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...