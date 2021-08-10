https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/10/cdc-is-run-by-weirdos-hilarious-thread-of-actual-and-absolutely-stupid-cdc-guidance-shows-how-dumb-anyone-is-to-listen-to-them/

It’s fascinating, and not in a good way, how quickly we’ve allowed centralized power to fall to the CDC. They have no actual authority over anything, and yet for whatever reason, our betters in government seem to think we should ask how high when they tell us to jump.

Phil Kerpen put together a thread of their other guidance that is quite frankly really dumb and should make anyone question why these people are our go-to with mask guidance and other COVID mitigation.

Take a look.

Some important CDC guidance for the kind of people who take CDC guidance seriously to scrupulously follow: — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

These are nutty.

“Do not taste or eat any raw dough or batter, whether for cookies, tortillas, pizza, biscuits, pancakes, or crafts… Do not let children play with or eat raw dough, including dough for crafts.”https://t.co/w9RTDBU3XD — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

Do not let children PLAY WITH RAW DOUGH.

Are they serious?!

But wait, it gets better.

Well done burgers only. “The FDA Food Code says that restaurants should cook ground beef to 155°F for 15 seconds. But CDC and USDA say that consumers should cook ground beef to 160°F.”https://t.co/pVjh1UUBel — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

In other words, if your hamburger tastes good the CDC doesn’t think you should eat it.

No runny eggs. “Cook eggs until the yolks and whites are firm.”https://t.co/QPmuS7OIRi — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

Dammit, not our over-easy eggs!

WE WILL NOT COMPLY.

“Don’t give chicks and ducklings to young children as gifts.”https://t.co/DbZDSonehm — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

You know that face you make when a stupid agency like the CDC comes up with stupid guidance? Yeah, we just made that face.

“Even if a woman is not trying to get pregnant… A woman should not drink alcohol if she is sexually active and does not use effective contraception.”https://t.co/EJL9tnQUJV — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

Huh?

“Pregnant couples should use condoms from start to finish every time they have sex, or they should not have sex for the entire pregnancy.”https://t.co/dvgPzTEwK2 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

Wait, what?

You drink too much, per the CDC, if you are a woman and have more than 1 drink in a day. (Men are allowed 2.)https://t.co/ckI392uCGd pic.twitter.com/7iML3JnEjD — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

So the CDC is sexist now.

Good to know.

“Always supervise children around pets. Don’t let them kiss their pets, hold pets close to their faces, or allow pets to lick their face or mouth.”https://t.co/BwYo8rCrIz — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

Oopsie.

CDC will let you go lower than well-done for steaks. But only to medium (145F). Medium-rare violates CDC guidance.https://t.co/8B0wUazKnC — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

OMG NO! NOT A CDC VIOLATION!

And these jackas*es want us to listen to them on COVID? REALLY BIDEN?

We got nothin’.

Some CDC guidance PSAs courtesy of @LanceMemesHQ.pic.twitter.com/J04AQDnW1g — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 10, 2021

Thread The CDC is run by weirdos Cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/tTgZlWKKdy — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 10, 2021

Ain’t THAT the truth?

***

Related:

Two Cuomos with one stone! Ted Cruz DROPS both Andy and Fredo (sorry, Chris) with one brutally PERFECT tweet and LOL

‘God bless America’. Janice Dean’s multi-tweet reaction to Cuomo the ‘Luv Gov’ resigning is the best thing on Twitter TODAY

‘Grifter says WHAT?’ Rick Wilson perfectly mocked for his stompy-foot thread pandering to clapping seals on the Left and in Never Trump

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

