WASHINGTON—The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland, and several other countries because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those nations.

The CDC has been adding to its highest “Level 4: Very High” COVID-19 level as cases spread around the globe. The United States added Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, along with other places, including Aruba and French Polynesia.

The State Department also issued its parallel Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisories for Iceland and France on Monday.

People exit the Napoleon Bonaparte airport in Ajaccio, France on Aug. 3, 2021. (Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP via Getty Images)

In July, the CDC had raised concerns about Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, lifting its travel health notice by two levels to “Level 3: High.”

The CDC also hiked alert levels to “Level 3: High” for Austria, Croatia, El Salvador, Azerbaijan, Guam, Kenya, and Jamaica. The CDC says unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to those countries.

By David Shepardson

