After two brothers who were on probation shot and killed a young female cop and critically wounded her partner at a traffic stop on Saturday night, at least a dozen members of the Chicago Police Department turned their backs on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot when she addressed reporters near the officers holding a vigil at the hospital where the wounded officer was fighting for his life.

“Lightfoot was given the cold shoulder by CPD rank and file about midnight Saturday at the University of Chicago Medical Center when she approached them on the 7th floor as they grappled with the shootings of two fellow officers,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported, adding, “Just moments before about 30 officers turned their backs on the mayor, Lightfoot tried to talk to the male officer’s father, who himself is a retired Chicago police officer. He clearly wanted nothing to do with Lightfoot, according to two sources who were there. The father excoriated the mayor and blamed her for what had happened.”

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara told the Sun-Times, “The police officers’ decision to turn their backs on the mayor while waiting with the family on the 7th floor was significant. Turning their backs on the mayor was an excellent example of how the hundreds of police officers felt waiting outside the hospital. … They have had enough and are no longer going to remain silent anymore.”

At a press conference outside the hospital, Lightfoot, who urged cutting $80 million from the police budget in 2020, told reporters: “It’s very sad. We must remind ourselves every day, our officers are fearless in the face of danger. They run to danger, to protect us. It’s a very sad and tragic day for our city.”

Alderman Anthony Napolitano, a former cop, blasted the Chicago City Council, saying:

I never saw her as an anti-police advocate. But I will put this 550 percent on these socialists and these progressives in the City Council. This blood is on their hands, without a doubt. ‘They’re the ones who created this whole anti-police movement that has made these brazen acts of violence against police officers [possible] — 39 this year alone. This is created by them. This whole defund and disrespect movement that they have started. These pieces of s*** are the ones that created this and talk anti-police. And they’re the ones begging for more police in their communities. They’re the biggest hypocrites. They disgust me.

Chicago police officer Ella French, 29, was killed in the shooting. Emonte Morgan, 21, was “charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.” His brother, Eric Morgan, 22, was “charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice,” The Daily Mail reported.

Lightfoot addressed critics of the police at a press conference at police headquarters. She stated, “Stop. Just stop. This constant strife is not what we need in this moment. The police are not our enemies, They’re human, just as we are. We have a common enemy. It’s the guns and the gangs. Eradicating both is complex. But we cannot let the size of the challenge deter us. We have to continue striking hard blows every day,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

In July, a University of Chicago student whose classmate was murdered on Chicago’s subway system ripped Lightfoot after she claimed crime was on the decline in the city, saying her claim was a “blatant lie.”At the end of June, when asked by WTTW how much of the criticism she had received over the skyrocketing crime rate derived from racism and sexism, Lightfoot claimed, “about 99%.”

Lightfoot berated a journalist who asked whether she owed an apology “to the victims of violent crime, the thousands of unsolved shootings and murders and random stabbings in the downtown, on the South side, on the North side, on the West side.” “Sir, I ask you to get your facts right,” Lightfoot replied. “Crime is not out of control in our city. In fact, crime is on the decline. All of our major indices show a decline in crime, and our homicides and our shootings year over year are down. That’s a fact, sir.”

Interrupting the reporter’s attempt to ask a follow-up question, Lightfoot snapped, “Sir, I was polite and allowed you to spew your rhetoric, which is offensive to me and others, but I’m trying to be polite and professional and answer your question. But if you want to write your own narrative, and irrelevant to what I’m gonna say and what the facts are, then we’ll just move on to the next reporter.”

The Daily Wire challenged Lightfoot’s claim about crime being on the decline here.

