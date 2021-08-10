https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/10/cnn-clarifies-that-single-mom-with-three-daughters-whose-gofundme-account-it-promoted-has-no-children/

The New York Post and The Post Millennial are both reporting on a GoFundMe account for a single mother facing eviction that was promoted by both CNN and Rep. Cori Bush. It turns out that the mother of three daughters isn’t actually their mother at all, but their father’s girlfriend who looks after them occasionally.

Ari Hoffman reports for The Post Millennial:

CNN’s Nick Watt interviewed Dasha Kelly last week to discuss the recent lapse in the eviction moratorium. CNN’s chyron proclaimed, “Mom braces for eviction” as Watt said that Kelly and three children he referred to as “her little girls” could all end up homeless following Kelly losing her job because she can no longer afford childcare due to the coronavirus pandemic. Watt told his viewers that, “Dasha Kelly has started a GoFundMe page to try and cover that rent, $2,000. It’s a Hail Mary, she says she’s praying for a miracle, hoping for a miracle.”

According to CNN, Kelly is the girlfriend of the children’s father, and they will be returning to live with their real mother before the beginning of the school year. The network had portrayed Kelly as a “single mom.”

A disclaimer was also added to the online version of the interview as well. “After CNN aired a story about her potential eviction, Dasha Kelly clarified to CNN that she is not the mother of the three children featured in the story.”

The GoFundMe drive raised over $230,000 after being promoted by CNN’s social media accounts and Bush.

Credit to @DoctorTurtleboy for doing the legwork and breaking the story:

“CNN has verified she takes care of the children in her home for periods of time. She says she originally described herself to CNN as a mother because she considers herself to be like one to them.”

