https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/10/cnn-clarifies-that-single-mom-with-three-daughters-whose-gofundme-account-it-promoted-has-no-children/

The New York Post and The Post Millennial are both reporting on a GoFundMe account for a single mother facing eviction that was promoted by both CNN and Rep. Cori Bush. It turns out that the mother of three daughters isn’t actually their mother at all, but their father’s girlfriend who looks after them occasionally.

“She is not the mother” CNN & Rep @CoriBush helped raise $230K on GoFundMe for a woman who lied about being the desperate mother to three young children. https://t.co/0veNegMwSJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2021

‘Mom’ of 3 who got over $200K in donations for rent admits she’s just the babysitter https://t.co/r670SpWVBr pic.twitter.com/F3H2ducsRk — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2021

Ari Hoffman reports for The Post Millennial:

CNN’s Nick Watt interviewed Dasha Kelly last week to discuss the recent lapse in the eviction moratorium. CNN’s chyron proclaimed, “Mom braces for eviction” as Watt said that Kelly and three children he referred to as “her little girls” could all end up homeless following Kelly losing her job because she can no longer afford childcare due to the coronavirus pandemic. Watt told his viewers that, “Dasha Kelly has started a GoFundMe page to try and cover that rent, $2,000. It’s a Hail Mary, she says she’s praying for a miracle, hoping for a miracle.” … According to CNN, Kelly is the girlfriend of the children’s father, and they will be returning to live with their real mother before the beginning of the school year. The network had portrayed Kelly as a “single mom.” … A disclaimer was also added to the online version of the interview as well. “After CNN aired a story about her potential eviction, Dasha Kelly clarified to CNN that she is not the mother of the three children featured in the story.”

The GoFundMe drive raised over $230,000 after being promoted by CNN’s social media accounts and Bush.

Credit to @DoctorTurtleboy for doing the legwork and breaking the story:

And https://t.co/SdrjRwmWXx broke the story. @DoctorTurtleboy interviewed the real mother on his YouTube page. It’s heartbreaking, but everyone should listen. — Erica✨ (@EricaCait) August 10, 2021

Isn’t this considered fraud? 🤔 — Jenny (@BlessedTNGal) August 10, 2021

Theft by deception is still theft — Scott Snyder (@scott330snyder) August 10, 2021

She’s a talented grifter. — Tom Callahan (@Syloustr) August 10, 2021

Bush can use that money to pay for private security as she campaigns for defunding the police — Justin Observation. The New World Order is early! (@DidYaEvaNotice) August 10, 2021

Just demonstrates that once again CNN is incapable of basic fact-checking & verification. — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) August 10, 2021

Grifters gonna grift — MikeHunt (@MikeHun43165896) August 10, 2021

Yet somehow @gofundme has not stopped the con — An Honest Tune (@EluticeTPA) August 10, 2021

They sure love a victim. — Grrrrr (@nobody__matters) August 10, 2021

Whoops. Money laundering is a no no. — CyberSecAI🌐 (@NetSecAI) August 10, 2021

These people are just trash. — NotRPScelzo (@ScelzoRp) August 10, 2021

Yeah…. That’s called “fraud” when you get people to donate money based on a lie and it’s a CRIME. — Michael Patrick (@Calm_Ye_West) August 10, 2021

Money flows from the stupid to the cunning. It’s inevitable. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) August 10, 2021

You gotta respect the hustle though. — Nate (@natedc56) August 10, 2021

CNN doing great work pushing more fake news! — BlueAnoners (@BAnoners) August 10, 2021

“CNN has verified she takes care of the children in her home for periods of time. She says she originally described herself to CNN as a mother because she considers herself to be like one to them.”

Related:

The Independent calls Matt Walsh GoFundMe for AOC’s abuela a ‘personal attack’ (others volunteer to be similarly attacked) https://t.co/5CSpVJEJnd — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 5, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

