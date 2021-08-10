http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2NZ8xmG6ucA/

CNN medical contributor Dr. Leana Wen said Tuesday on “The Situation Room” that when children return to school, they should wear N95 or at least a three-ply surgical masks and be tested weekly for coronavirus.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “Dr. Wen nearly 94,000 cases of coronavirus in children were reported in the past week alone here in the United States. What is it going to take to get kids back to school safely?”

Wen said, “Wolf, this is now one of the most dangerous times in the pandemic when it comes to children because we have the more contagious Delta variant, we have surges, and we have so adults many letting down their guard, not wearing masks, not getting vaccinated. That’s contributing to this really dangerous environment for children.”

She continued, “That said, we do know what it takes to get our children back in school safely. We also know that it requires layers. So when we remove a layer, for example, we remove the layer of distancing because we can’t get kids back in school in-person full time if we still keep six feet instancing, but if we remove that layer, then indoor masking becomes even more important universal making. Type of mask also matters, N95 or K95 if the children are able to tolerate that, if not at least a three-ply surgical mask, cloth masks are not enough, improved ventilation and very importantly, testing as well. We should at least be having weekly testing for all the unvaccinated children and staff. Putting all that together is how we can get kids back in school safely.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

