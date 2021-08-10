https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/cnn-reporter-blasts-joe-biden-saying-cuomo-job-governor-video/

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks on the Senate passage of the $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill.

The $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill passed the senate chamber in a 69-30 vote on Tuesday after further negotiations.

The gargantuan bill will now head over to the House for consideration.

19 Republicans voted with the Democrats and gave Joe Biden a victory.

Biden took questions after his presser from a list of pre-approved reporters.

One reporter asked Joe Biden how he would assess Andrew Cuomo’s 10.5 years as governor of New York.

Cuomo on Tuesday morning announced his resignation amid sexual assault allegations.

Biden said Cuomo did a “hell of a job.”

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins blasted Biden: “Can you really say he has done a hell of a job if he is accused of sexually harassing women?”

Biden argued with the CNN reporter and insisted the question was ‘did he do a good job on infrastructure.’

Collins responded, “The question was how did he do as governor.”

“No….” Biden said arguing with Kaitlan Collins.

VIDEO:

Cuomo killed thousands of elderly New Yorkers with his order to send Covid-infected people back into nursing homes and sexually harassed countless women – to Joe Biden that’s a “hell of a job.”

