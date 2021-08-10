https://www.dailywire.com/news/colorado-rockies-confirm-fan-was-yelling-at-mascot-did-not-hurl-racial-slur-at-player

The Colorado Rockies have confirmed that the fan accused of yelling a racial slur at Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was instead yelling at the Rockies mascot “Dinger.”

After a thorough investigation that included calls, emails and video clips from concerned fans, media and broadcast partners, the Colorado Rockies have concluded that the fan was indeed yelling for Rockies mascot Dinger in hopes of getting his attention for a photo, and there were never any racial slur that occured. The Rockies remain dedicated to providing an inclusive environment for all fans, players and guests at Coors Field, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected from Coors Field.

An update from the Colorado Rockies regarding the incident at the end of yesterday’s game: pic.twitter.com/4cCS8peKnU — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

The shouts were heard over the Marlins broadcast and did sound similar to a particularly heinous racial slur. Immediately after the footage was aired, the Rockies and the MLBPA put out statements condemning what they believed they heard.

“The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today’s game,” the team said in a statement after the game. “Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident.

“The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field.”

Tony Clark — executive director for the MLBPA — also put out a statement Sunday evening.

“It is a painful reality that progress continues to be elusive in a world where ignorance and bigotry remain all too commonplace,” Clark said in a statement. “While many are truly committed to respect and equality for all, the abhorrent racial animus displayed today highlights that there is still much to be done. We have to continue to work together to ensure that racism is never tolerated on or off the field.”

As of the time of this article, Clark has yet to put out a statement following the Rockies’ findings.

Following the game, Jason Latimer — Marlins spokesperson — told the Associated Press that no member of the Marlins organization heard what the man was shouting while on the field.

“Neither Lewis nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The Associated Press. “We brought the matter to the attention of the Rockies. How the matter is being handled, I would have to defer to them.”

While it is certainly good news that the fan in question did not in fact scream a racial slur at Brinson, the incident does shine a light on the power of social media.

Steve Staeger of 9News in Denver — who initially reported that the investigation had concluded no racial slur was used — spoke with the fan in question, saying that he was nervous about what might happen next.

The fan was attending the game with his wife and grandchildren and was attempting to get “Dinger’s” attention in the hopes of getting a picture with the mascot.

