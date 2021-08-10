https://www.dailywire.com/news/confidential-email-white-house-using-influencers-to-target-children-as-young-as-12-on-vaccines

The White House is reportedly targeting children “within the 12-18 age range” in order to “grow awareness” about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The New York Times reported last week that “Village Marketing, an influencer marketing agency” was reaching out to social media influencers with audiences in that target range on behalf of the White House, asking them to join “a broad, personality-driven campaign to confront an increasingly urgent challenge in the fight against the pandemic: vaccinating the youthful masses, who have the lowest inoculation rates of any eligible age group in the United States.”

On Tuesday, a “confidential” email, apparently blessed by the White House team, surfaced on social media, confirming the New York Times report. The email was reportedly sent to social media “influencers” asking them to “do an intimate 1×1 Zoom call with Dr. Anthony Fauci” in order to promote teenagers getting the coronavirus vaccine, and states “The goal is to have (redacted) ask questions on behalf of (redacted) community and educate young people around (sic) the vaccine as there is a massive need to grow awareness within the 12-25 age demo.”

“The White House team (and our team) agree that given (redacted) voice and influence within this crucial demo, (redacted) would be great for this special opportunity,” the email continues.

The email opens by stating:

We have a highly sensitive (but pretty incredible) opportunity we’d love to discuss for (redacted). We have been working with Dr. Fauci and the White House (as featured on the front page of The New York Times, “To Fight Vaccine Lies, Authorities Recruit An ‘Influencer Army’”) and handpicking select influencers to do an intimate 1×1 Zoom call with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

NEW: I’ve obtained the *Confidential* White House PR email sent to TikTok influencers begging them to “do an intimate” zoom call with Dr. Fauci. The goal is to influence children as young as 12. How much did the White House pay for this cringe video? pic.twitter.com/OApHdHf5iR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 10, 2021

The Daily Wire reported on Tuesday:

The Biden administration sparked outrage on Monday after a video was released that showed a controversial influencer being filmed at the White House to promote vaccines. Politico reports: In another attempt to reach the youngins’ about the importance of the Covid-19 vaccine, the White House press shop teamed up with BENITO SKINNER aka BENNY DRAMA, a comedic influencer with 1.3 million followers on instagram alone, EUGENE DANIELS shares.

The video, shot last month, also stars press secretary JEN PSAKI playing the straight woman to Skinner’s chaotic “Kooper the Gen Z Intern” character for a day in the life of a White House intern.

Politico reported on Monday that many countries have expressed their concern about children as young as 12 getting the vaccine:

While the U.S. and most of the EU offer coronavirus vaccines for children aged 12 and over, several European countries — including the U.K. and Sweden — are currently more cautious. In that duo of countries, only children aged between 12 and 15 at risk of severe illness from coronavirus can get a shot. Last week, the committee advising the U.K. government on vaccination gave the go-ahead for 16-year-olds and over to get jabbed, putting the U.K. on par with Sweden, Finland and Portugal. Finland then went further on Thursday, opening up the offer to all aged 12 and over and joining at least 16 other EU countries in allowing all teenagers to get jabbed. Portugal then followed suit on Tuesday, allowing all aged 12 and over the chance to be vaccinated citing new data.

Brian Ferguson, an immunologist at the University of Cambridge, told Politico, “That balance of opinion can be different depending on who’s on the deciding committees. This is when it starts to become more about ethics and opinion, and almost a philosophical discussion, as opposed to [about] the data.”

