Twitter has suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneMarjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida MORE (R-Ga.) for a week after she wrote that vaccines are “failing.”

A Twitter spokesperson told The Hill in a statement that her tweet on Monday “was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy.”

Her account will be in read-only mode for one week “due to repeated violations of Twitter Rules,” the spokesperson added.

Greene said in the tweet that the Food and Drug Administration “should not approve the covid vaccines.”

“There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people,” Greene said.

“These vaccines are failing and do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks,” she added. “Vaccine mandates & passports violate individual freedoms.”

The tweet was labeled by Twitter as “misleading.” Users were not permitted to reply, share or like the post.

Twitter has a five-strike policy on COVID-19 misinformation. The fourth strike is a seven-day account lock.

Green was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours last month after claiming that COVID-19 was “not dangerous” for people who are not obese or are under the age of 65.

She also wrote in a separate tweet that “defeating obesity” would protect people against complications and death from the virus.

