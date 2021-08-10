https://www.dailywire.com/news/congresswoman-who-grew-up-in-socialist-country-rips-biden-his-policies-underline-socialist-system

The first Republican female immigrant in the U.S. House of Representatives, Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz, who emigrated from socialist Ukraine, ripped President Biden, saying his policies have “underlined” the policies of the socialist system.

In an exclusive interview, CNS News asked Spartz, “Do you think President Joe Biden, in his policies, is a socialist? Or how would you describe his policies?”

“Well, I think there are two ways, and, you know, people kind of use words, there are two economic systems, right, one system where the decision done by stakeholders in the market, by private enterprise, free enterprise system,” Spartz answered. “We exchange transaction, and we decide, right, what you’re going to buy, and you decide what you’re going to pay and we come to an agreement. We have this arms-length transaction. Another system where decisions are more centralized and made by the government.”

“You know, that is what socialist system is about,” she continued. “Government…intervenes in making a lot of decision and providing, you know, really, you know, the centralized, you know, power, accumulation of centralized power. So if you look about that, you know, I mean, great example, you know, all of the price controls, wage controls ーwhen the government decide what is gonna be paid in the market, when the government decide what prices are going to be, when the government start controlling assets and talking about public option insurance company, government owns assets. Actually, by pure definition of socialism by Karl Marx, when governments start owning assets and owning companies it is the definition of socialism. When government make this decision for you instead of you, you know, that is actually the definition of socialism.”

“So a lot of his policy have underlined, you know, the policy of socialist system,” she charged. “You know, so I think it’s unfortunate that the system that failed in a lot of countries ーit took Soviet Union 70 years to fail ーyou know, now is being promoted in our country because its centralized government and decision making never works out. You know, I think Margret Thatcher said until you run out of money it works, right? Because you do. And you see what’s happening in countries like Venezuela, you know, you can see what’s happening in countries like Cuba, you know. These are countries ーthey have resources, you know, they have good people out there, the system is just rotten from inside, and it’s unfortunate that we promote some of them.”

“For some background, the Ukraine was a republic of the Communist Soviet Union from 1922 to 1991; Spartz was born in the Ukraine in 1978 and immigrated to the U.S. in 2000,” CNS noted. “She lived under Communist rule for 13 years. Spartz became a U.S. citizen in 2006 at the age of 22. She is married and has two children.”

Asked about her background under a socialist system, Spartz answered, “Life in a socialist country is not very easy. You know, it’s ーwhen people talk about equality, it’s really equality in misery where you have a political elite and classes on top and then everyone else is trying to be suppressed to be equally poor. Unfortunately, even a system like that ーeven a country like the Soviet Union had a lot of resources ーdon’t really, you know, don’t stay like that forever and run out of money because the system is very inefficient and people don’t like to be suppressed, you know, you can do it for so long. And it’s really no freedoms, governments tell you what to do and if you don’t listen to the government, you can be in jail.”

“You know, I had to, my grandma was very religious; she wanted me to be baptized, so I had to be baptized secretly,” she recalled. “You have to pray secretly; you cannot have a religion. You go to stores, you know, a lot of people don’t realize that coke, actually Pepsi, in the Soviet Union, and bananas were the luxury that you might have sometimes if you have good connections, and it is a very, very small selection of food. You have to wait for years to get a cow, a lot of people never had a cow or had a refrigerator or TV, you might wait for years to get a TV. So it was a not very fun life, but also when system fails it becomes very destructive and difficult, too and create around ーin post-Soviet times were very turbulent times. A lot of bandits and mafias controlling the country, so that was tough.”

Our great republic was created by the Founding Fathers to protect people’s liberties and God given rights to Life, Liberty and Property. Let’s remember it when we celebrate our 245th Birthday. Happy #IndependenceDay! https://t.co/gFE6UE5EcW pic.twitter.com/cWL9GJCqJZ — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) July 2, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

