A teaching assistant at Virginia Tech University docked a conservative student’s grade in a Nations and Nationalities class, telling her “white people cannot experience racism,” Campus Reform reports.

Alyssa Jones, a VTU campus ambassador for The Leadership Institute and president of her school’s Turning Point USA chapter, chose to write about “the New Black Panther Party” after students in the class were told to write a paper on a hate group from the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of hate groups and analyze how that group justifies its worldview.

The SPLC, a discredited left-wing political activist organization, writes that the Black Panthers “encouraged violence against Whites, Jews and law enforcement officers.”

Jones emailed Sabrina Harris, the graduate teaching assistant for the class, to ask why she received a low grade. Harris told her it was her view on racism when it comes to white people.

“To begin, we discuss in lecture that racism is a systemic issue rooted power structures which have historically oppressed non-white peoples, as a result, white people cannot experience racism,” Harris wrote in the email obtained by Campus Reform.

The conservative student immediately reached out to her professor, Edward Weisband: “Ms. Harris says that blacks cannot be racist against whites, and therefore lowered my grade due to the viewpoint discrepancy.”

The professor told her he would take another look and reevaluate her grade.

“I agree with you, as I understand your position, persons identified as ‘white’ certainly can be subjected to racism,” Weisband wrote.

