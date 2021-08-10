https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/10/conspicuous-timing-dominion-voting-systems-sues-newsmax-oan-and-patrick-byrne-on-same-day-as-mike-lindell-cyber-symposium/

Based on the response from Newsmax, it appears Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit and leaked it to media before the lawsuit was served on the targets. This is the signature more for Lawfare.

Reuters reveals first that Dominion has sued Newsmax, OAN and Patrick Byrne for defamation seeking $1.6 billion in damages from each entity. It does not seem coincidental these lawsuits are filed on the same day that Mike Lindell hosts a cyber symposium to present evidence of coordinated electronic voting system tabulation manipulation.

Dominion Voting Systems operates in multiple states identified by Lindell’s cyber-investigative team. According to the ongoing investigative analysis being revealed at the symposium, specific algorithms were deployed on a county level basis to change the vote system tabulation results.

REUTERS – Dominion Voting Systems Corp on Tuesday sued two conservative media networks, One America News Network and Newsmax Media Inc, saying they defamed the U.S. voting machine company by spreading false claims that it rigged the 2020 election against then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

Dominion also filed a lawsuit making similar allegations against businessman Patrick Byrne, the former chief executive of online retailer Overstock.com Inc (OSTK.O).

The lawsuits are the latest legal actions taken by Denver-based Dominion against Trump allies that amplified false theories about the firm. In each of the three lawsuits filed on Monday, Dominion is seeking more than $1.6 billion in damages, citing lost profits and other harms. (read more)

The issues surrounding the 2020 election are complex and some key states are attempting physical ballot audits to determine if any fraud took place. Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin have grassroots activist movements pressuring state legislatures for audits.

That said, and with the known status and motive of the Fourth Branch of Government in mind, it is also worth considering that Dominion itself may not have been the originator of any electronic manipulation. If these systems were connected to the internet; and it appears from evidence and testimony that many were; it is possible the data infiltration and/or manipulation therein, may have originated from inside the government itself. Think about it….

It is really important for people to understand the Fourth Branch of Government. {GO DEEP} I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to have a basic understanding of the scale of the problem. There is a solution but it comes in three phases: (1) Tactical civics; (2) Extreme federalism; then (3) the 2024 solution I call ‘One Ring‘.

CTH has tracked, researched and investigated this Fourth Branch matrix for a decade, even before people began to see the issues surface. We have mapped out a path to get out of this problem. The bad news is we did not get into this mess overnight. The good news is we can get out of it much quicker…. However, each part of the solution builds upon a preceding step.

We must focus with intensity, even more intensity than any federal office, on who we are putting in our State House and State Senate seats. It is critical that you know and engage with the election of YOUR representative to YOUR state house and senate. Those people will ultimately determine the future.

