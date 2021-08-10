https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/court-orders-man-charged-assaulting-officer-sicknick-released-jail/

Brian Sicknick

A court ordered a West Virginia man who was charged with assaulting Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick released from jail.

A US Appeals Court on Monday ordered the release of George Tanios.

“The three-judge panel determined that the district court had “clearly erred” when it determined that George Pierre Tanios could not be released into the community without risk to safety.” The Hill reported.

In March, two men were arrested for assault on police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died after Jan. 6 Capitol riot from a stroke following the riots.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39 of Morgantown, were accused of assault.

According to the far left Washington Post: “Khater and Tanios are charged with nine counts including assaulting Sicknick, a U.S. Capitol Police officer identified as C. Edwards and a D.C. police officer identified as B. Chapman with a deadly weapon. They are also charged with civil disorder and obstruction of a Congressional proceeding. The charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.”

Tanios is one of hundreds of January 6 protesters who were ordered detained pending trial.

The Justice Department is purposely slow-rolling the January 6 cases in order to keep hundreds of non-violent Trump supporters in jail.

