https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/567128-cowboys-for-trump-founder-offered-plea-deal-in-jan-6-case

Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin has reportedly been offered a plea deal for charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Associated Press reported the confidential plea agreement for Griffin, citing discussions at a Monday court hearing. The deal may resolve misdemeanor charges against him.

Griffin, a commissioner in Otero County, N.M., was arrested in January and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building. Prosecutors then added a charge for disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restrictive building in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was ordered to be detained while awaiting trial and pleaded not guilty in March to both charges.

Prosecutors said that Griffin confirmed he was present at the riots, saying in a now-deleted video posted on Facebook that he “climbed up on the top of the Capitol building and … had a first row seat.”

Prosecutors further said that neither he nor Matt Struck, a man he traveled to Washington, D.C., with, actually entered the Capitol but instead remained on the building’s steps.

But officials said that Griffin’s placement, as seen on several Facebook videos, shows he was “well within the restricted area” of the Capitol.

Griffin founded Cowboys for Trump to organize rallies for former President TrumpDonald TrumpWatchdog sues FEC for closing investigation into Rick Scott, allied super PAC Iowa man sentenced to 10 years for shooting Black teen at pro-Trump parade The SALT deduction cap makes it harder for communities to recover MORE. Griffin made headlines last year after the former president shared a video of Griffin at a New Mexico rally saying “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”

A petition began circulating in early July to oust Griffin from his position as Otero County commissioner, the AP reported at the time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

