When you read a real estate listing and see the term “master bedroom” does your mind automatically go to the days of slavery? Of course not. But if you are a race-obsessed lawyer who makes a very profitable living off creating racial division, you might. Ask Ben Crump.

Crump, as we know, became a regular guest on cable news shows after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. His family allowed him to be a family spokesman and Crump was plastered on television screens on a regular basis. Since then he’s been given media attention for any number of cases involving aggrieved black families, always ready to throw a race card or two as justification for legal action. You may remember him from as far back as 2014 and the Michael Brown case that set off the first Black Lives Matter protests. In this case, though, his reasoning is a stretch, even for him.

The word police have made another arrest and the term “master bedroom” will no longer be used in real estate listings, at least in such places as Minnesota. It’s being described as new real estate terminology emerging during a time of racial reckoning. Who knew there is such biased language in house listings?

“There’s a hidden discriminatory piece that falls when you say ‘master’ bedroom,” said Jackie Berry, a listing agent for Edina Realty and an educator in a racism and real estate continuing education class for Minnesota industry professionals. “I’m a person of color and every time the term ‘master bedroom’ was used, I kept saying to myself, ‘I don’t like how it sounds,’ ” she said. “Now as I’m walking through a property, I’ll just say it’s the owners’ or primary suite.” In recent years, several Twin Cities area listing agents and real estate companies have been phasing out the word “master” because of its association with slavery. But after the May 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, the name change gained momentum not only in Minnesota, but around the country. “It’s something that has come up more and more the past few months,” Berry said. “There’s been an increased awareness and wokeness since George Floyd’s murder. We’re seeing racial justice work being put into play.”

The Houston Association of Realtors started to use the word “primary” in place of “master” when referring to bedrooms and bathrooms on its listing service in June 2020. Since then, other groups such as the Real Estate Board of New York have committed to reviewing whether the term “master” should be removed from its residential listings, as well. You can’t make this stuff up. We live in incredibly stupid times.

Ben Crump weighed in on Twitter because, of course, he did. Words matter, he said.

Words MATTER! Good to see Minnesota phasing out the use of “master bedroom” in real estate listings. Many associate it with slavery, a repetitive reminder of plantation life. Together, we can create more inclusive, aware communities! https://t.co/Kx24JB2rPd — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 9, 2021

His tweet was promptly ratioed. It must have been a surprise to Crump as he is used to the star treatment, particularly by limousine liberals and others suffering from extreme cases of liberal white guilt.

The people who associate it with slavery are simply wrong, and also stupid. On the other hand, many associate “Ben Crump” with “ambulance chasing con artist” and they might really have a point. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 10, 2021

Literally no one associated it with slavery until race grifters told them to. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 10, 2021

Our ancestors didn’t survive chattel slavery for us to celebrate nonsense/non-issue like this… p.s. The phrase “master bedroom” came from the 1920s… — Robert Penn (@RobDPenn) August 9, 2021

Fear not, there are plenty of other words that must be changed in the real estate industry.

“Master” isn’t the only word that’s being phased out. There’s also a movement toward inclusivity, using nonbinary and gender-neutral pronouns. Instead of man caves or she sheds, a real estate listing might include “accessory dwelling unit” or “den.” Terms such as “guesthouse” or “in-law suite” have taken the place of “mother-in-law suite.” Rather than his-and-hers, the term “dual” often appears. And that Jack-and-Jill bathroom? It’s now being called a “dual-entry bathroom.” Avoiding terms that could offend a buyer or seller just makes good business sense, industry experts say. In July 2020, the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) weighed in on the issue. While a review by industry professionals determined the word “master” was not a discriminatory violation under U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development standards, replacing it with “primary” was recommended. “It makes sense for the industry to coalesce around a new term to clearly define what it represents and ensure ongoing productive communication between professionals and their communities,” read a RESO statement on the recommendation.

Really? All of this “makes sense”? Not in the real world. Most of us read these stories and roll our eyes or just chuckle at the utter stupidity. None of this is discriminatory. These are solutions looking for problems. How perfect for 2021.

Heads up, contractors, developers, and builders. You’re next. Ms. Berry says this isn’t the end of it all. “There’s more that needs to be done [in Minnesota] on education around racism and diversity.” It’s never enough. It takes people willing to stand up and call it for what it is to stop the madness- just silly.

