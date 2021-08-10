https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-on-hannity-my-view-is-simple-there-should-be-no-mandates-concerning-covid/

Senator Ted Cruz stopped by ‘Hannity’ Monday night to discuss the growing push for COVID mandates, saying Democrats simply “do not respect the liberty” of the American people.

“I’ve seen the worst of this. I’ve seen people die. I’m telling everyone to take it seriously,” said Hannity.

“With any serious disease, you have to take it seriously. The character of the Democrats, whether it’s Joe Biden or Andrew Cuomo, they do not respect your liberty,” responded Cruz.

“My view is very simple. There should be no mandates concerning COVID. No mask mandates, no vaccine mandates, no vaccine passports,” he added. “I believe in individual choice, individual responsibility.”

Cruz’ comments come just hours after the Secretary of Defense ordered all active-duty members of the military to receive the vaccine by September 15th.

“I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon [FDA approval] whichever comes first,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in the memo, expected to be released to troops on Monday.

“I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the President if l feel the need to do so,” Austin added. “To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force.”

NEW: President Biden statement on @SecDef Austin message to military service members about COVID vaccine being required. pic.twitter.com/9LAyYjFx4C — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) August 9, 2021

The Pfizer vaccine is excepted to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration within the next four or five weeks.

“So far, more than 74% of the Navy have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Other branches of the military lag behind, with 65% of active duty Air Force members and 60% of Air Force reserves having had at least one shot. In the Army, that number is closer to 50%, the AP reported,” writes Fox News.

President Biden hailed the Pentagon’s decision Monday, saying he “strongly supports” the Secretary’s move.

Watch Cruz’ comments above.

