http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JQdOVfRZbN0/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is resigning in 14 days after “mishandling” the Coronavirus earlier this year, leading to “thousands” of deaths.

“Cuomo resigning. Despite corrupt media’s effusive praise throughout 2020, his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the deaths of thousands of New Yorkers in long-term care facilities,” Mollie Hemingway tweeted. “Today he steps aside, purportedly for mistreatment of women in his midst.”:

Cuomo resigning. Despite corrupt media’s effusive praise throughout 2020, his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the deaths of thousands of New Yorkers in long-term care facilities. Today he steps aside, purportedly for mistreatment of women in his midst. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 10, 2021

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Cuomo stated during a noon press conference, ignoring that his top aid Melissa DeRosa admitted her team suppressed the number of New York coronavirus deaths to protect Cuomo from a federal investigation and political backlash.

It was later reported Cuomo’s aides “rewrote a report from state health officials to hide 9,250 Chinese coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.” DeRosa apologized for withholding data from Democrat state legislators as being political missteps.

Breitbart News reported on Cuomo’s excuses for the deaths:

Cuomo (D) faced early criticism in his state for ordering nursing homes to take patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus, as the elderly are among those most vulnerable to the virus.

After reports surfaced in February that Cuomo was intentionally hiding the numbers, the governor’s office explained he was withholding the truth to prevent then-President Donald Trump’s administration from using the data to launch a politically motivated attack.

Cuomo blamed the “toxic political environment” and “disinformation” for the revised numbers.

Only July 24, the Department of Justice (DOJ) decided not to investigate coronavirus-related nursing home deaths in New York.

“This decision from President Biden’s Department of Justice makes President Biden complicit in the criminal corruption scandal and coverup of deaths of thousands of vulnerable seniors,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said. “New Yorkers deserve answers and accountability.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

