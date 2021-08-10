https://hannity.com/media-room/de-blas-approves-nyc-mayor-says-cuomo-resignation-for-the-good-of-all-new-york/

Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement Tuesday following the abrupt resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo; calling his decision to step aside is “for the good of all New York.”

“Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories. It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it’s for the good of all New York,” posted de Blasio on Twitter.

Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories. It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it’s for the good of all New York. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 10, 2021

“New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York and I love you,” Cuomo said during his televised statement. “I would never want to be unhelpful in any way, and I think given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore, that’s what I’ll do.”

“In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn,” he added. “There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn’t fully appreciate. And I should have, no excuses.”

Cuomo will formally step-down two weeks from Tuesday, handing over control to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

