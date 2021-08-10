https://thelibertydaily.com/dominion-voting-systems-sues-two-more-news-outlets-and-their-journalists/

Millions of Americans believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen and Dominion Voting Systems played a crucial role in it all. But even those who do not believe such things have to admit their actions to cover-up everything they did pertaining to the election is suspicious, as is their incessant bullying of media outlets through lawsuits that seem to defy all concepts of journalistic freedom.

Dominion filed two new lawsuits today against conservative news outlet One American News and right-leaning outlet Newsmax. This is on top of multiple lawsuits that have been filed already, including those against Fox News and Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow (promo code: TLD). According to 100 Percent Fed Up:

Dominion Voting Systems was already suing President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Fox News over claims of election conspiracy theories and now they just announced they are also suing Newsmax and One America News (OAN). Newsmax is the only one named in the suit to reply with a statement (see below) calling this lawsuit an attempt to “undermine a free press.” How does anyone know if Dominion rigged the election if there hasn’t been a proper investigation into the election of 2020? Newsmax and OAN were reporting what they knew about the possibility of “irregularities” with the voting machines. It’s guaranteed that if the tables were turned, there would be an investigation and reporting 24/7. On Tuesday, according to CNBC, Dominion Voting Systems filed defamation suits against One America News Network, Herring Networks’ Newsmax Media and the founder and former CEO of Overstock for claiming that the company rigged the 2020 U.S. election for Joe Biden. OAN personalities Chanel Rion and Christina Bobb, and Herring Networks owners Robert Herring and Charles Herring were also mentioned in the suit.

On the surface, these and previous lawsuits seem to be for the sake of intimidation rather than hopes of getting actual damages from the defendants. Slander and libel laws are fairly restrictive but the many accusations leveled against Dominion regarding voter fraud are often backed with facts. As I covered at NOQ Report when we broke the story about Dominion and their “problems” in Antrim County, Michigan, Dominion’s ties to Democrats are well-documented.

There’s an easy way for Dominion to end speculation that they helped steal the 2020 election. They can allow auditors access to their machines. That should clear everything up, right?

