The Daily Wire is airing a new episode of “Candace,” hosted by conservative firebrand Candace Owens, on Tuesday.

The episode will be available for Daily Wire subscribers to watch at 9 p.m. EST on dailywire.com. The episode will feature appearances by comedian Michael Loftus, fellow Daily Wire host Matt Walsh, and former transgender woman turned detransition advocate Walt Heyer.

Owens opens the show talking about her grandfather and how grateful she is for his example. She then moves into segregation, commenting on how so many white people could be influenced into treating their countrymen like second-class citizens because of their race. Owens then compares the treatment of black Americans under segregation to the treatment of unvaccinated Americans today.

During the roundtable segment of the show, Owens discusses several of the biggest news stories of the past week with Loftus and Walsh. The trio begin by commenting on the Tokyo Olympics, which wrapped up over the weekend. One of the most controversial storylines to come out of the games was the inclusion of Laurel Hubbard, a transgender woman, competing in the women’s weightlifting competition.

The winners of the women’s +87kg weightlifting competition, Hubbard’s competitors, went silent when asked in a post-game press conference their thoughts on the biological male’s inclusion in the Olympics. Owens and Loftus praised the athletes for refusing to tout the Olympics’ inclusivity. Walsh was critical of the athletes for not speaking out against Hubbard’s inclusion.

The panel also weighed in on conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey’s 12-hour suspension from Twitter after she referred to Hubbard as a “man.” “An actual woman got silenced because she acknowledged someone was actually a man,” Owens notes.

After a brief discussion of ongoing health mandates related to COVID-19, the group moved on to the immigration crisis and the flood of illegal immigrants currently overwhelming federal resources at the U.S. southern border.

In the next segment of the show, Owens discusses her recent Twitter back-and-forth with transgender activist Serena Daniari. Owens and Daniari began discussing the efficacy of vaccines, but the conversation quickly moved onto transgenderism, biology, and what makes a woman a woman.

Daniari contends that “there is no singular experience of womanhood. Reducing women to anatomy & reproductive abilities is an insult to so many women, trans AND cis.” Owens breaks down Daniari’s contention on the show and asserts that the activist’s claim effectively erases women.

Owens says that it takes more than a plastic surgeon and a feeling to make a woman. Not only is it wrong, but the belief that a doctor can take any person and make a woman is misogynistic, as well, Owens states. And while not all women have the ability to bear children, such as those with fertility issues or those who receive hysterectomies, that only reinforces the fact that women and men are distinct. Only women have wombs that can create human life, Owens says.

To end the show, Owens interviews Heyer, who was born male, transitioned and lived as a transgender female for eight years, then detransitioned and now offers help to those living with gender dysphoria and those who have undergone surgery to transition then regretted their decision.

Heyer and Owens discuss the root causes of transgenderism. The vast majority of people considering transitioning are not homosexual, which leads to more confusion for them post-transition as they identify as the sex they are attracted to. People can change their persona, but they cannot change their gender. Their biological, internal self remains the same.

Heyer and Owens go on to discuss the transgender movement and how its ideology is diminishing women, destroying families, and leading to an increase in suicidal ideation. They end the discussion on how the trans movement may impact children, leading to an acceptance of pedophilia and more sexual abuse against minors.

